July 28 2022 - 5:30am
DUBBO

Opera Australia brings Rossini's witty rom-com to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.

The Barber of Seville

Opera Australia

Almaviva is wealthy, stealthy and head over heels. Smitten Rosina is witty and pretty with razor-sharp smarts. She's also inconveniently betrothed. They need a plan. Time to call on Figaro. The enterprising barber has wits and tricks as sharp as his scissors. It takes all of his clever subterfuge to wrangle a romantic encounter for the would-be lovers. Opera Australia's finest voices and a live orchestra deliver a score that is instantly familiar. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Friday, August 5, 7.30pm. Tickets adult $62, concession $55, youth $27 at drtcc.com.au/season-program/the-barber-of-seville.

