Almaviva is wealthy, stealthy and head over heels. Smitten Rosina is witty and pretty with razor-sharp smarts. She's also inconveniently betrothed. They need a plan. Time to call on Figaro. The enterprising barber has wits and tricks as sharp as his scissors. It takes all of his clever subterfuge to wrangle a romantic encounter for the would-be lovers. Opera Australia's finest voices and a live orchestra deliver a score that is instantly familiar. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Friday, August 5, 7.30pm. Tickets adult $62, concession $55, youth $27 at drtcc.com.au/season-program/the-barber-of-seville.
This is a casual monthly get together for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. The get together is on the first Sunday of every month in Victoria Park Dubbo (entry opposite Railway Station) from 8am to 1pm. There's a mobile cafe on site. Entry is by gold coin donation with all money donated to the Make a Wish Foundation. Spectators are welcome and donations can be made at the entry gate off Talbragar Street.
This is the inaugural SpinalCure Race Day to raise awareness and funds to support spinal cord injury research. Hosted by television icon and spinal cord injury advocate Kerri-Anne Kennerley, patrons are in for an exciting day of racing. Attendees will be able to enjoy a fabulous lunch, charity auction and Fashions on the Field sponsored by Oroton. Fifth generation thoroughbred trainer and SpinalCure ambassador Edward Cummings is a guest speaker, along with Duncan Wallace, SpinalCure executive director. Lunch tickets are $150, available at 123TIX. Sunday, August 7, from 11.30am.
Not Fragile Like a Flower is an exhibition of ceramics by Gilgandra-based artist Melissa Kelly, that explores and challenges the ways society has indoctrinated women into traditional roles. Drawing on lived experiences, Kelly fashions figurative zoomorphised forms that reflect and contemplate the various stages of life for women during marriage, motherhood and after. Not Fragile Like a Flower is a body of work that explores resilience, transformation and growth, allowing for adaptation through life's continual changes. Western Plains Cultural Centre, daily until Saturday, August 6.
When the word Predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt, or prey on other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators to the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. Predator becomes Prey is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans that interconnects us both from birth until death. This continual connection is expressed through our interaction and intrigue with the animal world, ensuring our place within the cycle of life. Until Saturday, August 6, Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Wellington Eisteddfod Society proudly presents its 45th annual Eisteddfod at Wellington Civic Centre, daily until July 31. The event showcases children performing in the categories speech & drama, dance, and vocal and instrumental. The event is sponsored by Dubbo Regional Council. Session ticket $5, Day ticket $10.
At Macquarie Lions Park, Every first and third Saturday of the month (August 6 and 20), 8am-noon, the markets offer a range of seasonal produce, fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinades, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. Wet weather venue is Dubbo RSL Club carpark. Proudly sponsored by Dubbo Regional Council.
The Geurie Lions Market is only held a few times a year, so don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Wise Park on the last Saturday of every third month (July 30), 8am - 1pm.
On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Lodge Allan Stuart 416 is celebrating 100 years of Freemasonry in Geurie. There will be a ceremony starting at 1pm where a commemorative marble stone will be unveiled. The Lodge will be open to the public for all to celebrate with us. There will be some talks about our namesake, Allan Stuart, a local WW1 soldier who died in the Battle of Polygon Woods. There will be a free high tea after the ceremony. 1pm - 4pm, 55 Wellington Street, Geurie.
Dubbo act Whisperhead returns to the Old Bank Bar's stage. The four-piece will be bringing their energetic, melodic modern-metal stylings to the Lust 4 Live stage, along with Orange's own sludgened slam tyrants Terra Mortem. Fresh from their performances at Canberra Metal Fest and Defeated Sanity, and following recent performances all over the east coast, any fan of death metal will find a lot to love here. Saturday, July 30, 7pm. Tickets $10 online at www.123tix.com.au/events/32668/lust-4-live-july.
Two day guided eco tour by E-Bike of Orange, showcasing the beauty and the must see, picturesque scenery of Orange. Meet each day at the Orange rail station at 8.45am, with a planned departure at 9.30am. Day 1 tour along scenic route to Elephant Park, through back streets to join the Wetland Cycle Way and onwards to the Orange Botanical Gardens. Stroll around to discover the original Homestead Garden, billabong, exotic and indigenous woodlands. Experience the heritage orchard and rose garden. Cycle to the Byng Street Local Store Café for lunch and coffee, after lunch visit Cook Park a traditional Victorian design. Cycle via Bloomfield then to Gosling Creek Reserve, a reclaimed pine plantation with viewing platforms overlooking the wetlands. Day 2, cycle to Lake Canobolas overlooking the beautiful farms and wildlife. View Mount Canobolas from the Lakeside Cafe over coffee. Until July 31. Tickets $290 at E-Bike of Orange website.
Snuggling up beside the fire with a good book is one of winter's pleasures. Be inspired by our incredible guest authors at this year's festival. Enjoy a lively program of non-fiction and fiction authors with Robert Tickner, Helen Ennis, Petronella McGovern, Michael Brissenden and Todd Alexander at this intimate Readers and Writers Festival on Saturday, August 6, at The Hotel Canobolas, tickets $75. Join the History Writing Workshop with Rebecca Wilson - author of Kate Kelly: the True Story of Ned Kelly's Little Sister on Friday, August 5, Orange City Library, Tickets $35 - via eventbrite.
Nothing ignites the soul like an afternoon with friends and family along the Mandagery Creek. Be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local artesian food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. Sample regional wine, cider and beer whilst you sit back and enjoy live music from local musicians, watch fire twirling and metal forging - all for Free! The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. Bring the family and venture to Eugowra for Saturday, August 6, 12pm-7pm, Apex Pioneer Park, Eugowra.
Based on the Australian 'cracker night' bonfire tradition the Winter Fire Festival celebrates the country lifestyle. The weekend showcases the best of an authentic country winter centred on bonfires at wineries and orchards. Food is produced/served from open fire pits, barbecue spits with whole beast rotisseries, mobile wood fire ovens and gourmet food trucks serve char-grilled feasts paired with wines including mulled wines. The Winter Fire Festival is set to run from August 5 to August 7.
Why not head out to Heifer Station at 1034 The Escort Way, Orange, and Get Fireside during the Winter Fire Festival. The 2-hour package includes two cosy hours fireside; a glass of Heifer Station sparkling on arrival; a flight of six to eight wines; gourmet cheese and charcuterie plate; sparkling water. Get a $15 discount card off six or more takeaway wines. Cost $80pp. Daily at 11am and 3pm, (Saturdays 11am only) throughout the festival except Wednesdays. Booking is essential at fareharbor.com/embeds/book/heiferstation.
Join Ross Hill Wines for a Barrel & Larder masterclass with Michael Manners to learn all about cooking delicious Middle Eastern dishes. Food and wine lovers get up close and personal as chef Manners prepares his recipes so guests can easily fire questions as he fires up the pans. During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. Saturday, August 6, 11am-2pm. Cost $140pp (limited to 12 people). Bookings at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
The Oriana Gardens come alive with fire pits, torches and flames for this fun event. Dress up in big furs, heavy wool and leather - horns and swords are optional. Chow down on meaty stews, hearty soups and enjoy bottomless drinks including mulled wine, spiced mead and dark ale. This Viking Feast is definitely not for vegetarians. Saturday, August 6 and 13. Adults only tickets are $120, which includes a 3-hour free flow of drinks including beer and wines from 6pm. Book at www.orianaorange.com/vikingfeast.
Join Colin with his amazing show with special guest Nudge. The event has become a fixture in family calendars across the country! Colin's show comes full of the usual music, mayhem - and mess! Sing along to your favourite Colin songs with Australia's #1 kids Christian artist and be part of a unique show that will have the whole family - young, old, very old and middle-aged - singing and laughing along. Orange Evangelical Church, Friday, August 12, 5pm. Tickets $15 online via ticketbo.
What a way to get you through the rest of winter and on into spring. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, July 30 to October 1, 1pm-5pm. (We are open until 8pm following the events). Wine tastings are not included but can be booked separately at the Cellar Door and you can add a grazing board. BYO drinks are not permitted.
A Winter Fire Festival Bonfire at Cargo Road Wines, Lidster, beginning with a full wine tasting, followed by an afternoon around the fire to the tunes of the very talented Pat O'Donnell, with all wines available to buy, including their lovely, warm, mulled wine. Cost: $30, August 6 and 13. Fire lit at noon, music from 2.30pm until 6.30pm. Book at www.cargoroadwines.com/events-1/grande-fiamma.
Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. 444 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Tours start at 2pm, July 28 - August 21. Tickets $25 online at antonioswines.com.au/.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Be intrigued with the history; from workers cottages made from local bricks dating back to the 1830's to grand 3-storey homes. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
This AIR Award nominated Aussie indie singer-songwriter from Western Sydney began a 100 day tour in April. Imogen Clark has toured and recorded around the world and brings the depth and confidence of a seasoned star to the stage despite her youth. He music continues to reach out to her audience which grows with each performance. Her new single Enemy is an indie rock anthem about breaking out of a gaslighting relationship and featuring players including Adam Newling and members of Middle Kids and Superorganism. Friday, July 29, at The Victoria Hotel, 6pm. Tickets $20 via eventbrite.
Join the Bathurst Panorama Chorus group for their annual Charity Knit In - back after a 3 year break! Bring your own project, or some 4mm needles, or hook to knit, or crochet items for local charities - wool and instructions provided. Entry includes a soup and slice lunch. Bookings at https://www.bathurstpanorama.com/ are essential for catering. Saturday, July 30, 12.30pm, Church of Christ Hall, Windradyne. Tickets $15, pay at the door.
Nostalgic, unforgettable music from the most famous big bands of the 1940s featuring James Morrison, AM, on trumpet. The Celebration of Swing will be a Big Band Blast! A concert spectacular honouring the famous American Big Band leaders and their Orchestras from the 1940s, the golden era of swing. Morrison, is recognised as one of Australia's leading jazz drummers, band leaders and educators. For one night only, this concert will feature John's Swing City Big Band: fifteen musicians and singers, plus showcase two esteemed singers, Gregg Arthur and Jackie Cooper. The concert's music repertoire will highlight the greatest Big Band hits of the 1940s, featuring the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Benny Goodman and more. Saturday, July 30, 7.30pm, Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. Tickets bmec.com.au/the-celebration-of-swing.html $79.90-$84.90.
Fresh from celebrating 10 years and over 3000 shows headlining on the Las Vegas strip, the Australian Bee Gees Show will be heading Down Under for the Australian leg of their 25th anniversary tour! This new show will be presented in two parts and feature all of the hits in a nostalgic trip down memory lane in a multimedia concert event. The Australian Bee Gees Show has performed at The Excalibur Hotel and Casino for the past nine years. The group has been voted Best Tribute Show in Vegas by the Las Vegas Review Journal. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, August 5, 8pm. Tickets $57.50 online at BMEC website.
Come and join at Bathurst Harness Racing Club in August for five race meetings, the first on Wedneday, August 3, 5pm. Every meeting will have the bistro and bar open. We can supply great hearty meals and cold beverages. For more details visit: www.goldcrowncarnival.com.au.
This spectacular show features a world-class ensemble of multi-talented performing artists who exquisitely recreate classic hits, fused with emotive ballads, movie anthems and iconic show tunes. From the best of The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables to We will Rock You, Sister Act and many more, the World of Musicals delivers a stirring musical concert theatre experience from the opening song to the final medley of classics. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Sunday, August 7, 6pm. Tickets $59.90-$79.90 at: www.bmec.com.au/world-of-musicals.html.
A day out visiting open studios and galleries around the beautiful Bathurst region in winter is an uplifting way to drink in some culture. The Bathurst Arts Trail is on the first full weekend of each month (August 6, 10am; August 7, 4pm). For more details visit: www.bathurstartstrail.com.
This annual event is back at Bathurst RSL this year after having been cancelled for the previous two years due to COVID. The art show will be opened by Kim Baggot on Friday, August 5, then will run on Saturday, August 6, from 10am-9pm, Sunday, August 7, 10am-4pm. More information at www.facebook.com/EvansArtsCouncilBathurst/.
Warm up those vocal chords to be ready to sing your heart out at Club Millthorpe's karaoke night on Saturday, July 30, from 7.30pm. Come along to the best sing-along in town. Gilly is coming to Carcoar Pub on Saturday, August 20, for a great night of live music and a tribute to Neil Diamond celebrating 50 years of Hot August Night. Dressing up is encouraged with various prizes up for grabs. Presented by Carcoar Sport & Rec Club.
One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange.
Save the date for the 2022 Millthorpe Night Markets, the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with a whole load of fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and Millthorpe businesses, all while soaking up the vibe with live music, synthetic rink ice-skating, and fireworks. Friday, August 5. From 5pm. Pym Street, Millthorpe. Access is by ticket only - $10 per adult and kids are free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/539685010793949 for updates.
Art lovers rejoice as a brand new photography exhibition lands next month - Extraordinary Lives by Kaelene Masters. An absolutely stunning collection of photos capturing the extraordinary lives of the beautiful residents of Lee Hostel, Blayney. This is an exhibition that must not be missed. Opening August 6, 12-2pm, and on show until August 26, at Platform Arts Hub Blayney Railway Station.
Get along to the 16th Annual Carcoar Rugby Cup at Carcoar Sportsground on Sunday, August 14. The game between Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys and Orange Emu Old Boys is bound to provide some excitement and a few laughs. It's a family event on the oval grounds, with the game starting at 1pm. There's a traditional sausage sizzle and drinks from noon, or bring a picnic and watch the rugby stars from yesteryear go at it.
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event on Saturday August 13. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
This will be a night not to miss at The Malachi as Robbie and his band heat things up running through songs from both of his albums and some new tunes he has written during a recent visit to Nashville. Friday, July 29, 7.30pm. Grab your tickets now! $10 + booking fee.
With a mission to champion extraordinary Australian musical talent through high energy and impactful performance, Omega Ensemble presents an annual National Touring Program to metropolitan and regional cities across Australia. In 'Winter Quintets', the Ensemble will perform classical music favourites, from Mozart to the world premiere of a new contemporary work by legendary Australian composer Carl Vine. at The Malachi, Sunday, July 31, 2pm. Tickets: $42-50, at: malachigilmorehall.com.au/.
Come and join us all for a barbecue lunch at the Oberon Bargain Centre, 163 Oberon Street, on Wednesday August 3, from noon until 2pm to support Bathurst's Wattle Tree House during Homelessness Week 2022.
Sample a smorgasbord of local produce at The Oberon Community and Farmers Market. Each month the lovely quaint grounds at St Barnabas Church become a flurry of activity complete with some truly delightful smells which lure passers by to come for a look, and end up leaving with an armload of locally produced goodies. The next market will take place on Saturday, August 6.
With the release of In Real Life, the first single from his much-anticipated upcoming country album, Colin Buchanan is hitting the road with his band for this special series of unforgettable shows. You're invited to take a unique and special journey through the stories the characters and the places that have inspired one of Australia's most successful and respected country songwriters. With a storied career spanning more than three decades Buchanan has released over 40 albums, had four ARIA award nominations, won three APRA Music Awards and nine Golden Guitar awards. Saturday, August 13, Malachi Gilmore Hall, 7pm. Tickets: $15 - $25 + booking fee.
Join the Platform Art Hub on Saturday, August 13, 10am - 2pm for a hands-on tutorial with Josephine Jagger-Manners, as she guides us through preparing a loom and teaching weaving techniques to recreate your own rag rug at home. This is a hands on tutorial. Cost: $95, register at platformartshub.com/events/.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on August 13. Future events will be October 8 and December 10.
Come and enjoy all the events at the 62nd Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair at 60 Edgar Hanrahan Drive, Burraga, from 9am, with the speeches and official presentations at 2pm. Continue on to the Show Dance at the Burraga Hall, 7.30pm - midnight. Saturday, August 20.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Ok, it may not be until October 29, but general admission tickets are on sale for the Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
