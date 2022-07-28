Daily Liberal

Dead mountaineer son of popular Orange community leader Mary Brell

July 28 2022
Mountaineer Matthew Eakin's body has been discovered on Pakistan's K2. Mr Eakin is the son of Orange woman Mary Brell.

ORANGE'S Rotary Community will wrap its arms around popular member Mary Brell, the mother of one of two mountaineers who died while attempting to scale K2, the world's second-highest peak.

