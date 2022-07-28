ORANGE'S Rotary Community will wrap its arms around popular member Mary Brell, the mother of one of two mountaineers who died while attempting to scale K2, the world's second-highest peak.
Matthew Eakin, who grew up in Cumnock but lived in Sydney, and Canadian Richard Cartier went missing last week on the mountain's Camp 1 (6000 metres) and Camp 2 (6700 metres) in separate incidents.
"Bodies of the climbers have been traced at a height of around 6500 metres," a spokesman for Alpine Club Pakistan told the DPA news agency on Wednesday.
A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade official says Mr Eakin, who is in his 40s, died on Thursday last week and officials are providing consular assistance and condolences to his family and friends.
Former president of Orange Daybreak Rotary Bruce Smith said members would support Ms Brell, who was also active within the district, anyway they could.
"We are thinking of her," Mr Smith said.
For the past 12 years Ms Brell has regularly visited Nepal, and in 2018 was awarded the Order of Australia for her volunteer efforts.
Ms Brell, who is overseas, is also heavily involved in the Central West Women's forum and fellow member Gerraldine Colless said her friend was proud of her son, adding he recently donated a kidney.
"When we talked about Matthew, he was an adventurer, he was always doing something outlandish, he was an achiever as an adventurer," Ms Colless said explaining the pair shared a bond through the adventurous lifestyles of their sons.
"He lived life to the fullest and gave someone else the opportunity to do that too. She would be so proud of him."
Mr Eakin was an avid mountaineer who according to his Linkedin account attended school at St Joseph's College Hunters Hill before completing a law and commerce degree at the University of Canberra.
He founded the Mountaineers Downunder Facebook page for people to "discuss equipment, routes, trips and all great things related to mountaineering".
Mr Eakin's devastated friends posted tributes on social media, saying his death was a huge loss to the mountaineering community.
College friend Bree Shedden remembered his "his gorgeous, cheeky smile and absolutely boundless energy".
"He always told me he was going to journey the world, he wanted to run all the way across Australia to start! she wrote.
"Even at 19 years old he was planning big things. He sure did live life to the fullest which was exactly what he always said he would do."
Kashif Ali said his friend made "a huge contribution to the mountaineering community in Australia".
Felicity Symons wrote about their 23 years of friendship.
"I will always see your smile in the clouds. Rest easy my dear friend on the mountains you loved."
Animesh Duwadi lamented the mountaineering community had lost "another beautiful soul", the third this year on K2.
"Although heroes come and go, legends stay forever.
"Gone too soon but you will always be in our heart and memories. You have been pillar of support and inspiration for too many people," he wrote.
Rob Norman said anyone who spent time with Mr Eakin came away "with a renewed zest for life".
Jo Nevin sent her love, writing: "You've grown your wings too soon."
Asghar Ali Porik, from the Jasmine tour operating company that arranges climbs, said a team of more than 20 porters was assisting in a mission to retrieve bodies of the climbers.
At 8611m, K2 has earned the nickname 'Savage Mountain' due to its tough conditions. It is located in northern Pakistan near the border with China.
