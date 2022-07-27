A wide area of Dubbo was plunged into darkness on Wednesday afternoon, 27 July during an unexpected power outage. The Dubbo CBD is quiet as stores and shoppers were left without power.
According to Essential Energy, the outage affected more than 4000 customers of the power provider and the cause of the outage is still unknown.
By 7pm power had been restored to most homes and businesses.
