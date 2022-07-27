Dubbo residents are slowly losing interest in the drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre due to the lack of progress it seems to be making.
Dubbo health care worker Jimmy Forrest said it felt like the progress was just "dragging on".
Advertisement
The latest update has been that a suitable parcel of land for Dubbo's drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility is yet to be identified with four parcels of land originally put forward not being pursued for various reasons.
The Glen rehab has been hosting a series of consultations for residents and decision makers.
"You hardly see council at the meetings, Pam Wells is there but you never see Murray Wood [Chief Executive Officer]," Mr Forrest said.
"We need the mayor on our side, we don't know if he is on our side you never see him at these meetings."
Mr Forrest recalls a meeting six to eight years ago to get a rehabilitation centre in Dubbo and feels that it has taken too long to get to this point, when lives could've been saved had the facility been built already.
"If they haven't got the stuff there they just go back on the drugs and you need as much support as you can," he said.
"We need somewhere people can check in and stay, we just need it."
Mr Forrest said it was disappointing to attend the latest meeting and find out they still don't know when the facility will get up and running.
"The money is there for it and we still have to wait on the block of land to be chosen and we were told the centre needed to be close to the hospital because of the detox centre, but there is no land suitable within 10 minutes of the hospital," he said.
Mr Forrest's idea would to have the facility built on an irrigation farm where the facility can become self sufficient.
"It would be great if they could grow fruit and veggies or something, that way it puts money into the rehab while also teaching the patients and getting them outside instead of being stuck inside all the time," he said.
A friend of Mr Forrest's, a recovering addict, was heavily involved with pushing for the drug rehabilitation centre.
"He has stepped away from the project recently," Mr Forrest said.
"He just lost interest because it has been dragging on and that's so sad because we need people to care about the facility."
Advertisement
Having a centre in Dubbo would help people who live further west in places like Narromine, Trangie, Gilgandra and Peak Hill.
"People who need to use the rehabs have got nowhere to go, Orange have outreach workers who come out this way but it's not the same and Orange is an extra 1.5 hours drive away," he said.
As an Aboriginal man himself Mr Forrest also believes the centre needs to be culturally accurate.
"We need culture in there, but the biggest problem is that NSW Health have taken over it and it feels like we are going backwards," he said.
"We can't have the drug court because that won't start until they get the rehab and we don't know when the rehab is going to be built here in Dubbo. We are going in circles."
Advertisement
Mr Forrest said he would like to see more people care about this issue and that something gets resolved soon.
"I just hope we can push and push for this one so we can get started as soon as possible," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.