There is a small device in your house right now that could save your life, but does it work?

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:41am, first published July 25 2022 - 6:00pm
Glen Whitehead said it's important people make sure their smoke alarms are up to date.

Winter in Dubbo means blankets, heaters and putting a log or two on the fire but this winter Fire and Rescue NSW said it have seen a concerning increase in fire fatalities in the home. More than 10 people have died and of the 400 homes damaged by fire this winter, almost 50% did not have a working smoke alarm.

