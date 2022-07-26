A rare 1969 Ford Falcon hailing from Lithgow with a Bathurst pedigree will soon be up for auction in New Zealand.
The vehicle was raced by privateers, Bob Genders and Joe Butta in the 1969 'Great Race' at Bathurst's Mount Panorama.
The car - now worth around $600,000 - was first delivered brand new to Genders Motors, Lithgow on September 2, 1969 before it was sold for $4,800.
The car was booked for the 1969 Hardie-Ferodo 500 at Bathurst on October 5 - less than one month since its arrival.
The GT-HO qualified in 24th place with the car numbered 63D and finished 12th overall.
Of 260 GT-HOs built, 14 raced at Bathurst with only nine finishing the race. This car was the 6th HTO to finish - a dignified result for two privateers with no corporate backing.
In 1987, the vendor purchased the car in Queensland and had it shipped to New Zealand, the speedometer displaying 198,856 kilometres.
The piece of Australian racing history will be auctioned on Sunday, August 14 at 12pm AEST by Webb's.
For further information, contact Holly Hart Jenkins at holly@webbs.co.nz
