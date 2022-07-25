Daily Liberal

Cody Atkins broke neck in drink-driving crash when he rolled LandCruiser near Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated July 25 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 10:29pm
CLOSE CALL: An Ambulance took the injured man to Orange Hospital and he was later transferred to Westmead with a broken neck. FILE PHOTO

A drink-driver who broke his neck when he rolled his "brand new" $60,000 work ute was told he was lucky to be alive when he appeared in court for drink-driving.

