A teenage boy has been charged over an alleged break, enter and steal in Blayney last week which, police believe, was one of a sequence of events that culminated in another teen being hit by a car in Rankin Street, Bathurst on Friday morning.
Police and ambulance were called to the scene in Rankin Street just after 5.30am on Friday after reports a teenager had been hit by a car.
Three road ambulances attended, treating a 13-year-old for injuries to his shoulder and arm before transporting him to Orange for further medical treatment.
Following investigations into the incident, police charged a 17-year-old, alleging that at about 5am on Friday, July 22, two males broke into a home on Osman Street, Blayney, where they stole a handbag and backpack.
The boys are then alleged to have fled the scene in a stolen black Mazda CX9 before crashing into a truck on Rankin Street.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and arrested a 17-year-old at the scene.
They say a 13-year-old fled the scene on foot and was struck at low speed by a vehicle nearby.
The 17-year-old was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He was bail refused to appear before a Children's Court on Monday, August 1, 2022.
A spokesperson for police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
