Teen charged and inquiries continue after early morning drama in Rankin Street

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 24 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 10:49pm
A teenage boy has been charged over an alleged break, enter and steal in Blayney last week which, police believe, was one of a sequence of events that culminated in another teen being hit by a car in Rankin Street, Bathurst on Friday morning.

