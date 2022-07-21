Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's central north.
Michael Theris, aged 61, was last seen about 2.15pm on Wednesday, July 20 on Kaolin Street at Lightning Ridge.
When he could not be contacted, family reported Michael missing to officers attached to Central North Police District, who began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Family and police hold concerns for Michael's welfare, as he requires regular medication.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with grey hair, and was last seen wearing a blue jumper and jeans.
Michael is travelling by car in a white Ford Territory, bearing NSW plates XU1013.
Anyone with information into Michael's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
