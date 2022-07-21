Daily Liberal

Missing person: Police appeal to locate Michael Theris last seen in Lightning Ridge

By Newsroom
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:06am, first published 3:55am
Michael Theris, aged 61, was last seen about 2.15pm on Wednesday, July 20 on Kaolin Street at Lightning Ridge. Picture: NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's central north.

