July 21 2022 - 2:30am
DUBBO

Not Fragile Like a Flower - Melissa Kelly Ceramics Exhibition. Picture by Melissa Kelly.

Not Fragile Like a Flower

Ceramics Exhibition

Not Fragile Like a Flower is an exhibition of ceramics by Gilgandra-based artist Melissa Kelly, that explores and challenges the ways society has indoctrinated women into traditional roles. Drawing on lived experiences, Kelly fashions figurative zoomorphised forms that reflect and contemplate the various stages of life for women during marriage, motherhood and after. Not Fragile Like a Flower is a body of work that explores resilience, transformation and growth, allowing for adaptation through life's continual changes. Western Plains Cultural Centre, daily until July 29.

