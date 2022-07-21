Not Fragile Like a Flower is an exhibition of ceramics by Gilgandra-based artist Melissa Kelly, that explores and challenges the ways society has indoctrinated women into traditional roles. Drawing on lived experiences, Kelly fashions figurative zoomorphised forms that reflect and contemplate the various stages of life for women during marriage, motherhood and after. Not Fragile Like a Flower is a body of work that explores resilience, transformation and growth, allowing for adaptation through life's continual changes. Western Plains Cultural Centre, daily until July 29.
Advertisement
Enjoy Friday nights with live music at the brewery by local and regional artists. Music kicks off from 6pm, as well as happy hour from 4pm and meat raffles from 5pm. July 22 - Ella Ferguson; July 29 - Llaney & Jason Webb. Bus pick up and drop off available from 5pm for $5-$10 one way. Book your table for dinner and drinks at devilshollow.com.au. Live Music at The Cow and Calf Hotel Wellington, every Friday from 7.30pm - July 22, Duncan Ferguson, July 29, Pete Riley. Join the team at the Commercial Hotel with live music and entertainment Friday and Saturday from 8pm. Saturday 16, Brad Haling; Friday 22, Sam Coon; Saturday 23, Pete Riley; Friday 29, Johnny Woods. Sundays at The South Dubbo Tavern from 8.30pm. July 29, Shane Riley.
When the word Predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt, or prey on other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators to the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. Predator becomes Prey is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans that interconnects us both from birth until death. This continual connection is expressed through our interaction and intrigue with the animal world, ensuring our place within the cycle of life. Until September 18, Western Plains Cultural Centre
Wellington Eisteddfod Society proudly presents its 45th annual Eisteddfod at Wellington Civic Centre, daily until July 31. The event showcases children performing in the categories speech & drama, dance, and vocal and instrumental. The event is sponsored by Dubbo Regional Council. Session ticket $5, Day ticket $10, Season ticket $20.
At Macquarie Lions Park, Every first and third Saturday of the month, 8am-noon, the markets offer a range of seasonal produce, fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinades, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. Wet weather venue is Dubbo RSL Club carpark. Proudly sponsored by Dubbo Regional Council.
Aussie country music artist Jason Owen returns with his acclaimed show in tribute to John Denver. Performing at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, on Saturday, July 23, at 8pm, Jason will be singing many of Denver's most loved songs from his fourth album Jason Owen Sings John Denver: the 20th Anniversary. When the album was released in 2017 to mark 20 years since Denver's passing, it became an instant smash hit, going straight to number one on the Australian iTunes Country music chart. Born and bred in the tiny town of Albert, 150km west of Dubbo, Jason was raised on the tunes of classic country stars. Tickets - adult $40, concession & youth $35, at https://drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/13321.
Welcome to the friendliest little markets in the West on the fourth Saturday (July 23) of every month, in beautiful Cameron Park on Nanima Crescent, Wellington, 9am to 1pm. Serving up the best brekky burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags from the barbecue, plus delicious coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, local produce, artisan soaps and beauty products. There are kids toys, clothing and household items, collectibles, nursery items, and bric-a-brac, and the kids can have fun on the new play equipment.
The Heart Collectors bring Celtic-inflected vocals and melody along with soaring cello, intricate guitar, sparkling mandolin, boot banging banjo, passionate strikes of a tambourine and the thundering of the bodhran. Four charismatic performers create musical synergy, marrying progressive folk/rock sensibilities and clean classical precision. Western Plains Cultural Centre, July 24, 12pm, Tickets $20 online.
The Silent Pandemic is a free event offering health and wellbeing forums and a screening of the award winning international film Rehana Maryam Noor. Brought to you by the Rotary Club of Dubbo and ORISCON as a partnership project and supported by Poth Productions, Dubbo Regional Council and the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective. Light refreshments will be provided. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, July 24, 2pm until 6.30pm, bookings essential online.
Inspired by a hot flush and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® is a celebration for women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived 'The Change'. This sidesplitting musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what millions of women (and brave men) have been laughing about for 20 years. It's an hilarious celebration of women. July 26-27, 7.30pm, Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Tickets online $69.90.
An all new Queen tribute show from well-known Australian Freddie Mercury impersonator Thomas Crane, with his hot band Bohemian Rhapsody, bring back to life the visual excitement, sound and stage energy as witnessed at a Queen concert. Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody will perform all the great hits like We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic, I Want To Break Free, Another One Bites the Dust and Bohemian Rhapsody. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Friday, July 29, 8pm. Tickets $49.90-$79.90, book online at DRTCC website.
Steph from Paper Pear Gallery in Wagga Wagga is heading back for her annual Art Popup. The exhibition promises to deliver a healthy injection of colour therapy to art lovers of the Central West and beyond. Expect a thoughtfully curated showing featuring the best of her line up of Australian artists and and makers. The popup exhibition will run until Sunday July 24 at The Corner Store Gallery (382 Summer Street).
Advertisement
After sell-out seasons across the world, including London's West End & Broadway, The Gruffalo returns to Australia! Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in this magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged three and older and their grown-ups. Monday, July 25, 6pm, Tickets - adult $28, member $20, pensioner and concession $24, junior (2-17 years) $20 via Ticketek.
Two day guided eco tour by E-Bike of Orange, showcasing the beauty and the must see, picturesque scenery of Orange. Meet each day at the Orange rail station at 8.45am, with a planned departure at 9.30am. Day 1 tour along scenic route to Elephant Park, through back streets to join the Wetland Cycle Way and onwards to the Orange Botanical Gardens. Stroll around to discover the original Homestead Garden, billabong, exotic and indigenous woodlands. Experience the heritage orchard and rose garden. Cycle to the Byng Street Local Store Café for lunch and coffee, after lunch visit Cook Park a traditional Victorian design. Cycle via Bloomfield then to Gosling Creek Reserve, a reclaimed pine plantation with viewing platforms overlooking the wetlands. Day 2, cycle to Lake Canobolas overlooking the beautiful farms and wildlife. View Mount Canobolas from the Lakeside Cafe over coffee. Until July 31. Tickets $290 at E-Bike of Orange website.
Join Ross Hill Wines for a masterclass with Michael Manners to learn all about cooking delicious Italian dishes. Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch their class chef working their craft. Michael will present and cook his recipes so guests can easily fire questions as he fires up the pans on the stove. During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines of course. Thursday, July 28, 6pm, Ross Hill Wines. Tickets $100 online at rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
Join Orange Regional Museum to celebrate the opening of their new exhibition Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky. Free, all welcome, 6pm - 8pm. Light refreshments will be provided. Bookings via eventbrite and are essential.
Advertisement
Save the date for the 2022 Millthorpe Night Markets, the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with a load of fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and Millthorpe businesses, all while soaking up the vibe with live music, synthetic rink ice-skating, and fireworks. Friday, August 5. From 5pm. Pym Street, Millthorpe. Access is by ticket only - $10 per adult and kids are free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/539685010793949 for updates.
Snuggling up beside the fire with a good book is one of winter's pleasures. Be inspired by our incredible guest authors at this year's festival. Enjoy a lively program of non-fiction and fiction authors with Robert Tickner, Helen Ennis, Petronella McGovern, Michael Brissenden and Todd Alexander at this intimate Readers and Writers Festival on Saturday, August 6, at The Hotel Canobolas, tickets $75. Join the History Writing Workshop with Rebecca Wilson - author of Kate Kelly: the True Story of Ned Kelly's Little Sister on Friday 5th August at Orange City Library, Tickets $35 - via eventbrite.
Nothing ignites the soul like an afternoon with friends and family along the Mandagery Creek. Be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local artesian food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. Sample regional wine, cider and beer whilst you sit back and enjoy live music from local musicians, watch fire twirling and metal forging - all for Free! The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. Bring the family and venture to Eugowra for Saturday, August 6, 12pm-7pm, Apex Pioneer Park, Eugowra.
Based on the Australian 'cracker night' bonfire tradition the Winter Fire Festival celebrates the country lifestyle. The weekend showcases the best of an authentic country winter centred on bonfires at wineries and orchards. Food is produced/served from open fire pits, barbecue spits with whole beast rotisseries, mobile wood fire ovens and gourmet food trucks serve char-grilled feasts paired with wines including mulled wines. The Winter Fire Festival is set to run from August 5 to August 7.
Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. 444 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Tours start at 2pm, July 23 - August 21. Tickets $25 online at antonioswines.com.au/.
Advertisement
Music in the Regions and Canowindra Fine Music present one of Australia's most dynamic chamber music groups, Omega Ensemble, for their Winter Regional Tour. With a mission to champion extraordinary Australian musical talent through high-energy and impactful performance, Omega Ensemble presents an annual national touring program to metropolitan and regional cities across Australia. For their Winter Regional Tour, the Ensemble will perform classical music favourites, from Mozart and Haydn, to a world premiere by legendary Australian composer Carl Vine. Sunday, July 24, All Saints Anglican Church, 2pm. Tickets adults $40, concession $32, at events.humanitix.com/music-in-the-regions-omega-ensemble-canowindra.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Be intrigued with the history; from workers cottages made from local bricks dating back to the 1830's to grand 3-storey homes. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
Experience this small group degustation menu collaboration between 2 award winning Central West small businesses. An evening of five courses paired with ciders. Commentary from the owners of Small Acres Cyder - the multi award winning, local producer of traditionally made ciders. Limited to 48 seats. Other beverages available for sale on the night. July 23, 6pm. Tickets $15 pp at www.harvestcafestore.com.au.
Advertisement
Meet the local growers and check out their fresh seasonal produce. Boutique cordials, free range chickens; eggs, meat, gourmet pies, honey, jams, mustards, plants, shrubs, flowers, fresh fruit and vegetables are just part of the glorious produce on sale. You are supporting producers from Bathurst and the Central West and having a great time. Fourth Saturday of each month (July 23), 8am-12pm, gold coin donation at Bathurst Showground.
A three course roast lunch to celebrate Christmas in winter at Bathurst. A fantasy of festive decor and warm surroundings offer up Christmas cheer plus open fires. BYO alcohol. Sunday, July 24, 12.30pm. Tickets $65, available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Ave (6332 1444) and Abercrombie House (Xanthe 0417 258 318) or book online.
This AIR Award nominated Aussie indie singer-songwriter from Western Sydney began a 100 day tour in April. Imogen Clark has toured and recorded around the world and brings the depth and confidence of a seasoned star to the stage despite her youth. He music continues to reach out to her audience which grows with each performance. Her new single Enemy is an indie rock anthem about breaking out of a gaslighting relationship and featuring players including Adam Newling and members of Middle Kids and Superorganism. Friday, July 29, at The Victoria Hotel, 6pm. Tickets $20 via eventbrite.
Join the Bathurst Panorama Chorus group for their annual Charity Knit In - back after 3 years break! Bring your own project, or some 4mm needles, or hook to knit, or crochet items for local charities - wool and instructions provided. Entry includes a soup and slice lunch. Bookings at https://www.bathurstpanorama.com/ are essential for catering. Saturday, July 30, 12.30pm, Church of Christ Hall, Windradyne. Tickets $15, pay at the door.
Advertisement
Nostalgic, unforgettable music from the most famous big bands of the 1940s featuring James Morrison, AM, on trumpet. The Celebration of Swing will be a Big Band Blast! A concert spectacular honouring the famous American Big Band leaders and their Orchestras from the 1940s, the golden era of swing. Morrison, is recognised as one of Australia's leading jazz drummers, band leaders and educators. For one night only, this concert will feature John's Swing City Big Band: fifteen musicians and singers, plus showcase two esteemed singers, Gregg Arthur and Jackie Cooper. The concert's music repertoire will highlight the greatest Big Band hits of the 1940s, featuring the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Benny Goodman and more. Saturday, July 30, 7.30pm, Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. Tickets bmec.com.au/the-celebration-of-swing.html $79.90-$84.90.
Almaviva is wealthy, stealthy and head over heels. Smitten Rosina is witty and pretty with razor-sharp smarts. She's also inconveniently betrothed. They need a plan. Time to call on Figaro. The enterprising barber has wits and tricks as sharp as his scissors. It takes all of his clever subterfuge to wrangle a romantic encounter for the would-be lovers. The Barber of Seville by Rossini is a musical masterpiece with a storyline that would be equally at home in a Hollywood rom-com. Opera Australia's finest voices and a live orchestra deliver a score that is instantly familiar from renditions in movies, cartoons and commercials. Tuesday, August 2, 7.30pm. Tickets $30-$60 at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Fresh from celebrating 10 years and over 3000 shows headlining on the Las Vegas strip, the Australian Bee Gees Show will be heading Down Under for the Australian leg of their 25th anniversary tour! This new show will be presented in two parts and feature all of the hits in a nostalgic trip down memory lane in a multimedia concert event. The Australian Bee Gees Show has performed at The Excalibur Hotel and Casino for the past nine years. The group has been voted Best Tribute Show in Vegas by the Las Vegas Review Journal. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, August 5, 8pm. Tickets $57.50 online at BMEC website.
Advertisement
For a great evening of quality entertainment, dining and dancing with giveaways and prizes, get your blue suede shoes down to the hall where Earl J. Dennis will deliver the vocal power and energy of vocal legends, Elvis, Tom Jones and Englebert Humperdink. Plus regional talent Belle Whitwell opens the night and shows us that country girls do rock. And there's dancing with DJ Kasey Le Poidevin. The dinner menu is a choice of roast lamb or pork, prepared by the staff at Blayney Hi Grade Meats, and desserts prepared by chef Tony at the Royal Hotel Mandurama. It's BYO drinks. Book tables seating 8 to 10 people - Friday, July 22, 7pm. Tickets $55. Call to Kate on 0473 761 132 to reserve.
Nhadhu Wiradjuri Yinna, is a retrospective exhibition by artist Nyree Reynolds. Until July 29. Thursday and Fridays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays and Sundays 10am to 2pm. Platform Arts Hub Blayney, Blayney Railway Station.
You provide the entertainment and Blayney Golf Club provided the spice on Saturday, July 23, from 6.30pm. Kustom Karaoke has a huge selection of songs for you to sing up a storm to while our kitchen provides delicious chicken, beef and lamb curries, rice with chicken and veggies, hot salad and naan bread. Bookings are essential by July 19 on 0411 685 136.
Club Millthorpe has a couple of events coming up. The president's bowls day is open to ladies, men or mixed teams. Two games of two-bowl triples over 15 ends. $90 per team entry with first prize of $390 and second prize of $240. Saturday July 23. Nominations close July 20. There will also be a karaoke night on July 30 from 7.30pm. Come along to the best sing-along in town.
Advertisement
One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange.
Save the date for the 2022 Millthorpe Night Markets, the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with a whole load of fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and Millthorpe businesses, all while soaking up the vibe with live music, synthetic rink ice-skating, and fireworks. Friday, August 5. From 5pm. Pym Street, Millthorpe. Access is by ticket only - $10 per adult and kids are free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/539685010793949 for updates.
Get along to the 16th Annual Carcoar Rugby Cup at Carcoar Sportsground on Sunday, August 14. The game between Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys and Orange Emu Old Boys is bound to provide some excitement and a few laughs. It's a family event on the oval grounds, with the game starting at 1pm. There's a traditional sausage sizzle and drinks from noon, or bring a picnic and watch the rugby stars from yesteryear go at it.
This will be a night not to miss at The Malachi as Robbie and his band heat things up running through songs from both of his albums and some new tunes he has written during a recent visit to Nashville. Friday, July 29, 7.30pm. Grab your tickets now! $10 + booking fee.
With a mission to champion extraordinary Australian musical talent through high energy and impactful performance, Omega Ensemble presents an annual National Touring Program to metropolitan and regional cities across Australia. In 'Winter Quintets', the Ensemble will perform classical music favourites, from Mozart to the world premiere of a new contemporary work by legendary Australian composer Carl Vine. at The Malachi, Sunday, July 31, 2pm. Tickets: $42-50, at: malachigilmorehall.com.au/.
Sample a smorgasbord of local produce at The Oberon Community and Farmers Market. Each month the lovely quaint grounds at St Barnabas Church become a flurry of activity complete with some truly delightful smells which lure passers by to come for a look, and end up leaving with an armload of locally produced goodies. The next market will take place on Saturday, August 6.
Advertisement
With the release of In Real Life, the first single from his much-anticipated upcoming country album, Colin Buchanan is hitting the road with his band for this special series of unforgettable shows. You're invited to take a unique and special journey through the stories the characters and the places that have inspired one of Australia's most successful and respected country songwriters. With a storied career spanning more than three decades Buchanan has released over 40 albums, had four ARIA award nominations, won three APRA Music Awards and nine Golden Guitar awards. Saturday, August 13, 7pm. Tickets: $15 - $25 + booking fee.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on August 13. Future events will be October 8 and December 10.
Come and enjoy all the events at the 62nd Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair at 60 Edgar Hanrahan Drive, Burraga, from 9am, with the speeches and official presentations at 2pm. Continue on to the Show Dance at the Burraga Hall, 7.30pm - midnight. Saturday, August 20.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Advertisement
Ok, it may not be until October 29, but general admission tickets are on sale for the Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event on Saturday August 13. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.