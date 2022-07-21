Like so many tracks around the state, Dubbo Paceway is no stranger to an assault from the Turnbull family.
The leading Bathurst-based family is synonymous with harness racing success and they will have a strong team in action again at Dubbo on Friday night.
Steve and Amanda have regularly dominated meetings but it could be Mitch Turnbull who will be worth watching this week.
Mitch Turnbull will have seven drives at Friday's eight-race meeting and heads in having recorded a winning treble at his home track on Wednesday night.
Four of his drives on Friday will be for family members.
Mitch will steer both Lexie Girl and Ripponlea for his father, Steve, while he'll also team up with brothers, and trainers, Nathan and Josh Turnbull when he drives Feeling Hall Good and Always Aurora respectively.
All appear strong winning chances, with Lexie Girl heading to Dubbo having won and placed at Bathurst during her past two starts.
Lexie Girl will go from gate eight in the Sky Racing Active Pace (1720m), an event which also features Dubbo trainers Michael Carroll, John Lew and Garry Edwards and their respective chances A Kerry Man, All Spruced Up, and Jayjaybenny.
Ripponlea will be up immediately after Lexie Girl in the Ray Tobin Signs Pace (2120m).
A four-year-old mare, Ripponlea scored her fourth career win at Dubbo in May of this year but hasn't tasted victory in five starts since.
The race shapes as one of the best of the night and features three hometown hopes in the form of Lex Bramble's Im Alrite, the Amanda Coffee-trained Oh One Job and Barry Lew's Karloo Bradley.
Each of the Dubbo hopes are no strangers to success but each head into Friday's night chasing a return to winning ways.
The Turnbull team and Ripponlea shapes as their biggest obstacle and Mitch heads into Friday's meeting full of confidence after his treble on Wednesday.
It was a much-needed return to winning ways for the young driver after a frustrating night at his home track a week prior.
"My Wednesday night team at the moment is very competitive," Turnbull said.
"But last week I had three seconds, so tonight I wanted to go one better."
The Wednesday night meeting began in perfect fashion as he won with The Rainbow Beach ($1.65 favourite) in the first event of the night before he also scored with Steph ($2.60 favourite) and Posh Fella ($1.85 favourite).
Each of the three winners were trained by his father, Steve, in a warning to rivals heading into Friday's Dubbo meeting.
Racing at Dubbo starts at 6.37pm on Friday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
