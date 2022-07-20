Right place for a good life Advertising Feature

ACTIVE MIND: Residents have the freedom to personalise their room with small items such as photos and artworks. There's also arts and craft as well as live entertainment.

You only live once, so enjoy each moment to the fullest.



Surrounded with families and friends or in solitude, cherish every day as it makes your life worth living.

As we grow older, the journey of living and loving each moment can become a passage to loneliness, fear and exhaustion.



Life can become monotonous, especially when you reach the stage of needing to transition from life at home to life in an aged care facility where communal living starts.

United Protestant Association of NSW (UPA) has a special place in the heart of many people.



The association operates across NSW and through a wide range of programs, run by highly trained staff, provides personalised care and supports day-to-day tasks for older people in our communities.

When moving into residential care, whether it's Bracken House Dubbo or Yeoval Aged Care in the Western Region, comfortable accommodation with private suite and bathroom is being offered including essential furniture and furnishings.



Residents can personalise their room with small items such as photos and artworks.

Apart from the medical and health services, UPA's aged care facilities provide day-to-day set of fun and relaxing activities to keep all residents socially connected through bus outings, knitting groups, arts and craft as well as Zumba and live entertainment by volunteers.



UPA staff ensure that everyone is doing something fun each day and any hobbies or routines are continued so they have a better psychological well-being while they stay in the facility.

Behind Bracken House in Dubbo, is Oxley Retirement Village, perfect for those who would like the balance of natural surroundings and city convenience while having a low-maintenance living.



Purpose-built with various unit sizes and designed with open living floor plans all with garage, Oxley makes it easy for residents to entertain friends and family, both within their home and in the village grounds.