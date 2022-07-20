Who killed Georgina Watmore and Catherine Holmes? The mystery remains unsolved.
It is 35 years since Catherine Holmes and Georgina Watmore were found bludgeoned to death by a blunt implement, believed to be a tyre lever, while they slept at Mrs Holmes' home in Jindalee Circuit, Cowra.
Advertisement
On Tuesday, 14th April 1987, 28-year-old mother-of-two Catherine Holmes held a small party at her home on the small horseshoe-shaped street, which her 24 year old colleague and friend Georgina Watmore also attended.
It is believed that the two women were bludgeoned to death with an unknown weapon after the party ended in the early hours of April 15th.
Catherine and Georgina, who worked together at the Edgell cannery in Cowra, were discovered the next day by a friend and neighbour when they failed to attend work.
Holmes was deceased and Watmore barely alive when they were found.
Twelve detectives were assembled from the Homicide Squad Cowra, Forbes and Young to investigate the murders.
Two people, who were minding Catherine Holmes kids at the time, informed police of an intruder at Holmes house weeks prior to the murders.
They heard someone enter the house, walk through to Cathy's bedroom and leave.
Police were told that Cathy had stated she knew the identity of the person but wouldn't reveal their identity.
In 2017, on the eve of it being thirty years since the murders of his sister Georgina Watmore, David Booth remains confident someone has answers to what happened in the early hours of April 15, 1987.
Mr Booth, who was living in Canberra at the time of the murders, admitted he never imagined the case would remain unsolved for as long as it has, and fears his family and Catherine's family may never have closure.
On Monday 18 July, police declined an interview with the Daily Liberal only to say the case is ongoing.
"At this time the investigation is ongoing and remains with the Unsolved Homicide Unit," a police media spokesperson said.
Police went to great lengths in efforts to gain a breakthrough in the murders of Georgina Watmore and Catherine Holmes.
On May 29 the 15-year-old boy, who lived in Victor Street, told police that about 3.40pm on April 14, 1987 he was walking home from school along Victor Street.
He told police that as he walked past the side gate of Catherine Holmes home he saw Catherine and a male in the backyard arguing.
Advertisement
As of July 2022, a $200,000 reward is still on offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the those responsible for the murders of Catherine Holmes and Georgina Watmore.
The figure was approved by NSW Government in 2010 - 23 years after the crime.
It eclipsed the initial reward of $50,000 set during May, 1987.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.