Have you noticed police patrolling more often in the business precinct and around the city? It's part of a commitment from the local police to curb anti-social behaviour, vandalism and graffiti so that everyday shoppers and diners can feel safe in Dubbo.
Businesses met last week with Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders and Orana Mid-Western Police District superintendent Danny Sullivan to raise their concerns about "significant anti-social behaviour and vandalism" within the central business district (CBD).
Advertisement
The meeting came following a Daily Liberal report that businesses are experiencing rampant vandalism and anti-social behaviour they said are turning away shoppers and diners as well as tourists and day-trippers.
"I am really appreciative of the open, honest, and frank conversation I had with the business community and I am looking forward to working with them in the spirit of Robert Peel who said the community are the police and the police were the community to make our city a safer place," Superintendent Sullivan said.
"Robert Peel is the father of modern policing and part of his philosophy is that the police and the community need to work together and that quote really embeds that philosophy.
"I personally went on foot through the CBD and spoke to business owners to demonstrate my commitment as a leader of this command to making sure that we the police are involved with our community to make it a safer place."
Mr Saunders said the meeting was held to find a solution to a problem "that's been building in a while and police want to be actively involved and we want to be supporting them in the best possible way to have the best outcomes".
"There was genuine concern in Church Street and Macquarie Street involving a lot of young people and drug affected and mental health affected people", Mr Saunders said.
Mr Saunders said the solution they are pitching was an interagency approach where they would be looking at housing as well as an improved youth welfare program with the Police Citizens Youth Club.
"We're working with housing and there is an active program we have with the PCYC to divert them into youth active program rather than roaming the streets and causing trouble.
"We are reactivating the PCYC Friday night program for those young people that are missing out on it."
Mr Saunders said the concerns from the business community were aired because they want the city to be offering more opportunities for locals and visitors alike.
"The more things we can offer as a city the better...There have been suggestions for different types of entertainment and the council needs to be involved around lighting and footpaths access....there's a lot of ways going forward."
Mr Saunders said businesses were offered to participate in a COVID-19 safe program in 2020 to expand their opportunities for their types of business such as encouraging them to serve customers in outdoor settings rather than indoors.
"We can help with subsidies so they can do up a bit of covered area, do some nice decorations and provide a different experience [for their customers]."
Superintendent Sullivan said the police are "very pleased to hear [initial] feedback from the business community that they are noticing [police] presence and appreciated it".
The business community and the public are also encouraged by the local police to continuously engage with them in preventing crimes for the long term by accessing the online community portal by the NSW Police.
Advertisement
"We have our crime prevention unit that is going to engage with the business community and they can always get in touch with NSW police through the community portal which is a convenient way to talk to your local police," Superintendent Sullivan said.
"The NSW Police community portal is an amazing tool for everyone, it's one of the best ways to get in touch with us which is very convenient. You can use your phone or desktop, and you can upload CCTV [footage] if you have it."
What do you think? Leave a comment below.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.