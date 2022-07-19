Daily Liberal

This is the plan Dubbo police have to curb vandalism and anti-social behaviour around the city

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders on Friday, 15 July 2022 at Dubbo. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Have you noticed police patrolling more often in the business precinct and around the city? It's part of a commitment from the local police to curb anti-social behaviour, vandalism and graffiti so that everyday shoppers and diners can feel safe in Dubbo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.