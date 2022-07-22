More areas around Dubbo have had their boil water alert lifted following the first lifting of the alert last week in some areas.
Dubbo council has lifted six out of the 11 water storage reservoir zones that have been subject to the boil water alert. The following zones are now lifted:
Reservoirs that remain on the boil water alert are being flushed to achieve the dilution targets agreed on by Council and NSW Health. Council will aim to lift the zones in the below order, please note these are proposed time frames which are subject to change based on community usage and other environmental factors:
Council is currently working in partnership with Western NSW Local Health District.
The boil water alert has been in place around Dubbo since July 7, while mayor Mathew Dickerson was hopeful council would receive results on the water's integrity.
Residents can check their residential reservoir via https://www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/our-region-environment/water-sewerage-and-drainage/boil-water-alert/boil-water-dubbo
