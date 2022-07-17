Just because you're in the audience doesn't mean you're safe. Do you have the nerve to attend an after-dark immersive theatre show?
Dubbo will play host to the outdoor show Confessions of a Serial Killer, a mystery with a difference on Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13.
On this occasion, a serial killer is turning himself in and will confess his crimes to all - but only on one condition that his police inspector arch-nemesis brings an audience in to act as a kind of jury. Will the audience, as witnesses, pronounce a verdict on the fugitive, or is there a darker, deeper game of cat and mouse at hand?
Dark Stories Theatre Company will incorporate the audience's presence into deeply engaging storylines for the show. The characters have intense motivations for their actions, and the audience will need their thinking caps on to solve these mysteries.
Lead actress Emily McKendry said she loved the energy from live audiences, especially interactive ones.
"Every show is guaranteed to be different and a lot of fun for the audience and the cast. As the writer for 'The Haunting', I especially enjoy witnessing the audience reactions to certain moments - gasps of shock, screams, and awkward laughter are music to my ears," she said.
Interacting with the audience, proves both challenging and "immensely rewarding" according to the actress.
"Sometimes the things audiences say or the way they react is completely unexpected and can hit you for six, but you have to think on your feet and find a way to use that moment for the show, a lot of the time my favourite show memories end up being the spontaneous ones," she said.
In a chat with the Daily Liberal, Ms McKendry said the show can be quite challenging.
"It's challenging in the sense that most of the time when you're performing you have a few safety nets. On screen if you mess up a take you can just go again," she said.
"In typical stage shows there's some distance between you and the audience and of course the wings so you can hide things a bit if they go haywire. In these shows there is no fourth wall between you and the audience, they are literally involved in the show and you can't hide anything.
"Personally I love that, because there's so much adrenaline when you're performing. It makes these shows a whole lot of fun to act in because you never know what will happen."
With the immersive theatre show hosted in atmospheric after-dark environments, Dark Stories will bring a great combination of scares, joy and fun. With the theatre's traditional fourth wall torn down, the audience members play an active role in bringing each story to a conclusion.
As a result, the audience can interact with characters and may be required to make decisions or solve problems.
It will be the company's first foray into the Central West Region with their aim to be a regular part of the annual fixture of the local towns.
"We're incredibly excited to showcase some exceptional local talent and an original theatre experience," Ms McKendry said.
Growing up in Taree on the Mid North Coast and attending Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Stage and Screen (Acting), her foundation in performance has always been in regional towns.
"It's a passion of mine to bring more creative arts and opportunities to regional areas...I'm very excited to get the opportunity to explore that more," she said.
Ms McKendry said audiences can look forward to a whole lot of "fun".
"Intriguing stories with twists and turns, and plenty of opportunities for the audience to get involved," she said.
Ms McKendry said the show had something for everyone.
"There are definitely some scares, but that's not the whole point of the show, to just scare people. The point of these shows are to entertain and give the audience an experience to remember," she said.
"My favourite stories are the ones where you get caught up in the mystery and the characters; you laugh with them, you feel for them, and most of all you understand them."
Tickets are now on sale on the Dark Stories Website.
Audience sizes will be small for each session to enhance the immersive nature of the show.
Bathurst will play host to The Haunting, a ghost mystery story set in a house with a troubled past dating back to the late 1890s. A mysterious priest invites an audience into the haunted house to solve this mystery and lay the spirits to eternal rest.
But can the audience complete their task?
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
