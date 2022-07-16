Plectrum completed a western feature double when winning the $12,000 Carinda Cup on Saturday for Coonabarabran trainer Graeme Brooker.
Having combined with Plectrum to win the Walgett Cup last start, Bathurst-based jockey Chelsea Ings again made the long trek to Carinda to ride for Brooker on Saturday.
Due to the COVID pandemic, racing hadn't been held Carinda since 2019 but there was a big crowd on hand to witness a strong field content the Dubbo City Toyota-sponsored 1400m cup.
Straight to the lead in the feature, Plectrum ($3.40) travelled strongly all the way and won by two-and-three-quarter lengths from Another Plan (Andrew Banks, $3.20 favourite) and Chesty (Zara Lewis, $5.50).
Bookmakers were reeling when a betting plunge on Kooky Kangaroo was successful in the opening event, the Walgett Hunt Camp Fish Newsagency Maiden Handicap (1000m).
One dashing punter was estimated to have invested more than $5,000 on Kooky Kangaroo and the odds kept tumbling as other punters rushed to get a slice of the action.
After 10 starts in Victoria and southern NSW, the four-year-old gelding Kooky Kangaroo found a new owner in Peter Briggs and was transferred to former Nyngan trainer Garry Bignell, now with stables at Eulo near Cunnamulla in Queensland.
Backed from $3.70 to $1.70 favourite, Kooky Kangaroo had experienced hoop Andrew Banks in the saddle and led throughout to cruise home by more than three lengths from Sallista (Tiffany Jeffries, $11) and Outback Pat ($5.50).
Backing up from a win at Duck Creek Picnics, the Rodney Robb-trained Knee Slapper won the O'Brien Brigalows Pastoral Company Class 1 Handicap (1400m) at Carinda.
Finding the early lead, Knee Slapper (Michael Heagney, $1.90 fav.) cleared out to score by almost six lengths from Drunkasamonkey (Jake Barrett, $2.80) and Motilda (Zara Lewis, $13).
Widely travelled jockey Michael Heagney then completed a double when the Clint Lundholm-trained The Cave ( $2 fav.) led all the way for a four-lengths win over Supreme Vision (Tiffany Jeffries,$3.20) and Gift Of Time (Jake Barrett, $15) in the Local Liquors Gateway Drive Thru Maiden Plate (1400m).
Cheering home The Cave were the owners including Coonamble Jockey Club committee members, Ken Waterford, Mick Heaney, Adam Firth, Ben Gray, Mick Sheppard and Dave Thompson.
Apprentice jockey Zara Lewis was praised by connections for a very good ride on Renzulli to win the W.W.Lunn Benchmark 45 Handicap (1100m).
From an outside barrier, the Bryan Dixon-trained Renzulli ($6.50) was patiently ridden at the tail of the field before taking a rails run to beat Ringside (Hollie Hull, $1.80 fav.) and Kallie (Tiffany Jeffries, $7).
Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn returned home for the day to Carinda to win the Complete Asset Management Benchmark 50 Handicap (1700m) with Miss Twenty Two.
Well ridden by talented apprentice Jake Barrett, Miss Twenty Two ($2.80 fav.) took the lead from Shwanky Doo and Yak then safely held off Hamoon Sweetheart (Ashleigh Stanley, $4) and Yak (Andrew Banks, $3.50).
