Brett Robb and Clayton Gallagher combine for early Dubbo double

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:27am, first published 5:00am
The Brett Robb-Clayton Gallagher combination was up in lights at Dubbo Turf Club again on Friday when the pair landed a race-to-race double with Dalavin and All Things Great.

