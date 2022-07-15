The Brett Robb-Clayton Gallagher combination was up in lights at Dubbo Turf Club again on Friday when the pair landed a race-to-race double with Dalavin and All Things Great.
The pair have made headlines recently for their work with boom two-year-old Gallant Star but it was two others from the Dubbo stables who shone on Friday.
Dalavin got the ball rolling for Robb, making it four wins from nine starts this preparation and justifying his status as a $1.80 favourite in the Maas Benchmark 74 Handicap (1015m) before Gallagher surged home to make it two-in-two with All Things Great in the Racing Photography Maiden Handicap (1315m).
The pair of wins made it an early treble for Gallagher as he also won with the Kristen Buchanan-trained Starboard Light on Friday while he had also combined to win with Moetta for Robb at Gilgandra on Wednesday.
As pleased as he was with Gallagher's performance, Robb said the jockey's impact is much more than what he just does on race day.
"Clayton was out at Nyngan with me and he started with Dad," Robb said, referring to his father and fellow-trainer Rodney.
"I've spent a lot of time with him and we're like brothers.
"He comes in and rides a lot of work. This horse (Dalavin) was one we had a bit of trouble with when he was young, he was a bad horse, and we were lucky we had Clayton riding him."
Dalavin had his first trial in July of 2020 when he was trained by Rodney Robb at Nyngan but it wasn't until March of last year when he made his debut.
After just three starts he was tipped out for almost a year-long spell but he's returned in fine form.
Slight frustrations with the four-year-old remain, mainly his struggle with racing in the city after finishing 10th and 14th in two Highway events this preparation.
"We already knew he had plenty of ability but he had to learn to put it all together out there," Robb said.
"I always thought there was a Highway (win) in him and it's not that he can't travel because we took him over to Gunnedah and it's nearly four hours there and he was as good as gold and had a good win.
"But he just can't seem to get over the mountains but I'm happy racing him out here."
Dalavin's win was also special as the gelding is owned by Greg O'Mally and his family, who have been long-time supporters of the Robbs.
"They've been with Dad for as long as I've been alive, Greg's father as well, so it's good to get a win for them," Robb added.
Dalavin's was a relatively comfortable winner on Friday, as Gallagher set him near the lead before taking the lead in the straight and winning by one-and-a-half lengths from the Clint Lundholm-trained Tells Tails ($12) and Billabong Isle ($3.40).
Things weren't as smooth for All Things Great, as Gallagher had to urge the three-year-old gelding on over the final stages.
It got the job done though, as All Things Great ($3.60) won in a photo finish from Julinka ($41) and Wanderbetough ($3.50 favourite).
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
