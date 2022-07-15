Round 13
Saturday, July 16
Apex Oval, Dubbo (league tag starts 11am)
MACQUARIE: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Brandan Hamilton, 3 CJ Ralph, 4 Zac Williams, 5 Clayton Daley, 6 Blake Merritt, 7 Jai Merritt, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Alex Reynolds, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Filisione Pauta; Bench: 14 Dalin Smith, 15 Clayton Couley, 16 TBC, 17 Seaun Stanley Jnr. Captain-coach: Alex Ronayne.
FORBES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Apolosi Tuiloma, 3 Richie Fiu, 4 Coopa Martin, 5 Zeke Hartwig, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Jake Hadrill, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tongia Fox, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 15 Alvin Maungaati, 16 Martin Herbert, 17 Ben Maguire, 18 Dawson Nanai, 19 Jake Stenhouse, 20 Tom Hopkins. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
Sunday, July 17
Kennard Park, Wellington (league tag starts 11am)
WELLINGTON: 7 Tony Clevin, 2 Warren Peachey, 3 Jacob Newman, 4 Brian Baxter, 5 Robert Gilbert, 6 Randel Dowling, 1 Timmy Boney-Stewart, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richard Peckham, 10 Nat Lindsay, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 20 Kenny Everson, 13 Wallace Bruce; Bench: 14 Cooper Taylor, 15 Elijah Colliss, 16 Jade Hooper, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
NYNGAN: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 Terrance Ryan, 4 Clynton Edwards, 5 Ash Widders, 6 Farren Lamb, 7 Mitch Williams-Hedges, 8 Cooper Ryan, 9 Jak Jeffery, 10 Cameron Bourke, 11 Jackson Cox, 12 Cale Dunn, 13 Hewett Haycock; 14 Jacob Shone, 15 Aiden Bermingham, 16 Bill Quarmby, 17 Braith Boyd. Captain-coach: Jacob Neill.
Pioneer Oval, Parkes (league tag starts 11am)
PARKES: 1 Jack Creith, 2 James Parsons, 3 Semi Valataki, 4 Jim Dabea, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Joey Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Benny Cokanasiga, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Jesse Shorter, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Brandon Tago, 13 Jake Porter; Bench: 14 Ponipate Musunamasi, 15 Riley Scott, 16 Cody Crisp, 17 Eroni Turaga. Captain-coach: Jack Creith.
CYMS: 1 Brad Pickering, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Alex Bonham, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Luke Jenkins, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Mitchell Cleary, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Jayden Merritt; Bench: 14 Fletcher Haycock, 15 James Stanley, 16 Brydon Ramien, 17 Riley Wake. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Saturday, July 16
Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee (reserve grade starts 12pm)
MUDGEE: 1 Nathan Orr, 2 Jared Robinson, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Jake Durrant, 5 Charlie Clayton, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Clay Priest, 11 Hudson Brown, 12 Chad Chandler, 13 Ben Thompson; 14 Luke Moody, 15 Andrew Bain, 16 Jake Gale, 17 Cody Godden. Captain-coach: Jake Littlejohn.
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Desi Doolan, 3 Jeremy Gordon, 4 Keelan Bresac, 5 Charlie Hutchings, 6 Willie Wright, 7 Noah Griffiths, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Jed Betts, 11 Claude Gordon, 12 Mackenzie Atkins, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 McCoy White, 15 Daniel Bain, 16 Joey Bugg, 17 Thomas Lemmich. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
Wade Park, Orange (league tag starts 10am)
CYMS: 1 Lachie Munro, 2 Isaac Lettice, 3 Dion Jones, 4 Marcel Ikinofo, 5 Jordan Clarke, 6 Joey Lasagavibau, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Curtis Cantwell, 11 Ethan Bereyne, 12 Alex McMillan, 13 Robbie Mortimer; Bench; 14 Josh Board, 15 Liam Wilson, 16 Nick Law, 17 Will Cusack. Captain-coach: Daniel Mortimer.
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Chris Anderson, 3 Jesse Buchan, 4 Waqasaqa Qiolevo, 18 Marika Turagaiviu, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Matt Boss, 8 Jackson Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Mitch Gallagher, 11 Rakai Tuheke, 12 Harry Gersbach, 13 Nathan Potts; Bench: 14 Jarrod Morgan, 15 Jared Brodrick, 16 Tom Blimka, 17 Glen Maxwell, 19 Jack Middleton, 20 Toby Collins, 21 Marlin Pollack. Coach: Shane Rodney.
Sunday, July 17
Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, (league tag starts 10am)
ST PAT'S: 1 Lee McClintock, 2 Derryn Clayton, 3 Caleb Wardman, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Matt Beattie, 6 Matt Ranse, 7 Hayden Bolam, 8 Luke Single, 9 Jackson Vallis, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Josh Belfanti, 12 Cooper Akroyd, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Jack O'Neill, 15 Nick Booth, 16 Aiden Stait, 17 Jack Mackey. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt.
COWRA: 1 Darcy Howard, 2 Thomas Thuaux, 3 Zac Browne, 4 Tom Rose, 5 Joshua Weston, 6 Jack Grant, 7 Jyedn Murray, 8 Blake Duncombe, 9 Jake Slattery, 10 Will Ingram, 11 Bobby Jefferies, 12 David Doran, 13 Toby Apps; Bench: 14 Brendan Tidswell, 15 Josh Newling, 16 Jack Harper, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Jack Nobes.
