HE may not have kicked clear as emphatically as racegoers expected on Wednesday night but race favourite Mach Assassin was still a cut above the rest of the field in the Tony Hagney Pace (1730m).
Mach Assassin ($1.50 favourite, Jason Hewitt) led the entire trip to win the race named in honour of Bathurst Paceway's outgoing clerk of the course Tony Hagney.
Saveeon ($19, Ashlee Grives) and Feeling Hall Good ($41, Nathan Turnbull) at least gave the short priced favourite a test across the last 200m but Bernie Hewitt-trained runner wasn't going to be caught.
Winning driver Jason Hewitt said the conditions made the race anything but a walk in the park for his runner.
"The slow sectionals helped but it is windy and cold and he still got home in a handy last half so I was pretty happy with him," he said.
"He's a handy little horse, without being a champion, but he'll hopefully go on to be a handy horse for [owners] Wayne and Julie [Loader]."
Mach Assassin didn't have to break a sweat to find the race lead from gate three.
Inside starter Mioan, trained at Dubbo by Peter Gavin, unfortunately galloped at the start and hindered the inside runners as he drifted back through the pack.
Mach Assassin wasn't pressured out in front and it would cost his challengers.
Trainer Bernie Hewitt will be hoping the good times can continue on at Parkes on Friday night.
At Parkes, it will be son Doug in the gig of last-start winner Chap Daddy, Infinity Beach, and Oursweetpog.
Dubbo trainers Amanda Coffee and John Lew will also be in action at Parkes with Oh One Job and Jogalong Blue respectively.
Owned by Coffee and her sister Sharon, Oh One Job made headlines with some eye-catching victories during his first preparation under former trainer Mat Rue.
Now based at Dubbo with Coffee, Oh One Job is yet to place in two starts this preparation.
Kimberley Grant will take the drive from gate one with Oh One Job in Friday night's Terry Brothers Pace (2040m).
Jogalong Blue will also start from gate one in the Dwyer's Contracting Pace (1660m).
To be driven by Greg Lew on Friday, Jogalong Blue will head to Parkes after finishing fourth in Mioan at his home track last week.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
