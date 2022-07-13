Daily Liberal

Judah Johnson loving life in New Holland Cup with CSU Bathurst

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:26am, first published July 13 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU coach Dave Conyers and prop Judah Johnson have been working alongside each other on and off the rugby field. Picture: Supplied

HE'S been convinced to get a mullet, he's been convinced to hoist a 70 kilogram box onto a roof, but when it comes to rugby union Judah Johnson needs no convincing about hitting hard in tackles.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.