Daily Liberal
What's on

The Wellington Eisteddfod will start on July 16

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 45th annual Wellington Eisteddfod will begin on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Competitors from all over the Central West will spend time in Wellington across the next few weeks as the town hosts their 45th Eisteddfod.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.