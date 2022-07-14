Competitors from all over the Central West will spend time in Wellington across the next few weeks as the town hosts their 45th Eisteddfod.
The Wellington Eisteddfod will officially begin on Saturday, July 16 and will run all the way through to August 4.
With the event to be held at the Wellington Civic Centre, the Eisteddfod Society's Louise Taylor hopes everything goes according to plan.
"I don't know if I'm excited yet but I will be once I know everything is working on Saturday," she said/.
"After that, I'll be stoked because it is a busy couple of weeks."
The Eisteddfod will have roughly 90 volunteers give their time to help out across the two-and-a-half week event while 30 people will help out in the canteen.
Ms Taylor said the Eisteddfod would not be possible without the help of the more than 100 volunteers.
"We wouldn't be able to do it without them," she said.
"I'm working on the roster but we seem to have a bit of COVID-19 in Wellington at the moment."
As well as speech, drama, dance, vocal and instrumental performances, the Eisteddfod is also well known for their famous canteen which Ms Taylor said features a range of delicious homemade items.
"They ran a cafe sort of thing there and make homemade soups among other things," she said.
"People in town usually go and eat lunch there while the Eisteddfod is on because it is the best place to eat in town for a while."
A pair of special guest adjudicators will help judge some of the categories this year.
Joanne Grace-Morgan will act as the Senior adjudicator for the dance section from July 24 through the 31st.
Ms Grace-Morgan is an accomplished dancer in her own right as well as being a highly qualified teacher in the Illawarra region.
Along with Ms Grace-Morgan, Aimee Timmins will be the junior adjudicator for this year's Eisteddfod.
Ms Timmins boasts more than 20 years of experience in the performing arts industry while also having studied musical theatre and dance overseas.
The 6 years Classical Ballet Solo Junior competition will start the Eisteddfod on Saturday morning at 9am.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
