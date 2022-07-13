Police investigation launched after man shot at a Condobolin property

Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot in the shoulder at a Condobolin property overnight, Wednesday 13 July.
Officers were called to a property on Bimbella Road, Condobolin, about 9pm and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder/chest.
He was treated at the scene by police, before officers drove him to Condobolin Hospital. He has since been airlifted to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he's expected to undergo surgery today.
Police have been told his injuries are not life-threatening.
Inquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
