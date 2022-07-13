Daily Liberal

Police investigation launched after man shot at Condobolin property overnight

By Newsroom
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:35am, first published July 13 2022 - 10:31pm
Police investigation launched after man shot at a Condobolin property

Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot in the shoulder at a Condobolin property overnight, Wednesday 13 July.

