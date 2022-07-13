The past month has been a godsend for the Mudgee Wombats who just weeks after launching their new burrow, have welcomed the Australian Rugby 7s to town.
After the newly-announced Commonwealth Games side were rained out of their training sessions in Sydney last week, coaches sought to find dry ground when Mudgee came to mind.
"John Manenti, the head coach, got in contact with us last week ... They were looking for some dry ground," Mudgee Wombats' John Carters said.
"Before we knew it, they were here. They're training using our facilities, which they're blown away by."
It's not just about finding dry ground to train on for the 7s, it's also about providing country kids with another valuable opportunity to see the elites training on the same ground they do.
"Being able to see the stars come out to us is a great opportunity for the club, especially the kids. Just watching them train, the standard they train at, it's just incredibly high," Carters said.
"It shows country kids that there is a pathway and what elite sports look like and how to get to that stage."
The Australian Rugby 7s team will host an open training session on July 14 from 10am at Glen Willow's rugby facility, followed by a clinic at 5pm.
Both events are open to the public.
