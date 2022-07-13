Gilgandra trainer Kieren Hazelton enjoyed a strong start to Wednesday's meeting at his home track with Rupicasso winning the opening race of the day.
Starting from barrier seven, Rupicasso ($3.20) was too good with Andrew Banks in the saddle as the filly took out the Johnsons Family Store Maiden Handicap (1200m).
The filly got out of the gates well and held the inside line along the rail to sit a few lengths back from the leader in the opening stages of the race.
As the field began to work towards the final straight, Banks began to make his move around the outside of Money Not My God ($2.50) with the two going neck and neck towards the line.
Rupicasso kicked away strongly late to take the win by just under half a length with Wayne Collison's Money Not My God running second.
Crystal Beanz ($8) trained by David Smith ran third but finished more than four lengths behind the winner.
Wellington's Michael Mulholland also picked up an early winner on Wednesday with Sea Of Flames taking out the Gilgandra Sporties Club Class 1 & Maiden Plate (1600m).
The four-year-old gelding came into the race in some strong form after winning last start at Coonamble in June and has shown a real liking to the 1600m distance.
Jumping from barrier eight, Sea Of Flames ($4.20) sat back from the leader Miss Twenty Two ($26) after the latter raced out to an early lead.
The Garry Lunn-trained Miss Twenty Two looked to have the race won before the final straight but Sea Of Flames powered past to take a second consecutive win by just under two lengths.
Rodney Robb's Tintern Power ($4) ran third ahead of Hazelton's Not Too Bad ($5.50).
Serg Lisnyy rode his second winner of the day in the Collie Hotel Maiden Plate (1000m) after The Big Seal won the third race at Gilgandra.
Trained by Clint Lundholm, The Big Seal ($2.10) was too good and gave Lisnyy back-to-back wins after he rode Sea Of Flames earlier in the meeting.
The gelding was strong out of barrier three and led the field early, setting the pace for the six horses behind.
Yorker ($10) looked to push around the outside by Lisnyy held the inside line along the rail to cruise home to win by half-a-length.
Connie Grieg's Yorker finished strongly in second ahead of Rubi Air ($2.30) trained by Brett Robb.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
