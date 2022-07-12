ON THE MONEY when it came to having the "right mentality", Orange Waratahs' coach and player Adam Scimone is determined for his squad to stay in the winner's circle.
Coach and player for the Western Premier League side, Orange Waratahs took down Dubbo's Macquarie United eight to nil over the weekend, with the Round 14 victory that has Tahs sitting in second on the ladder with 26 points.
"We had five players out in total which was a bit concerning, but we reacted well from the start, our mentality was on the money and we were pretty clinical in front of goals as well," Scimone said.
"Everyone dug deep for each other, so it was really good comradery and teamwork from the boys."
Though United currently sit at the bottom rung in the WPL's 11-team-competion, the weekend win for Tahs was still a triumph that they were hunting down, and hungry for.
"We wanted the three points and we had to bounce back from the derby we lost a few weeks ago to Barnies [Barnstoneworth United]," Scimone said.
"And with the week off with the rain, it was important for us to get those points and get back in the winners circle."
Scimone and Tahs' centre midfield, Craig Sugden each put three in the back of the net, while Lachlan Peet put another two away to make it a clean eight.
Macquarie United's single goal was secured by Ethan Letfallah, though, there's two other sides on the Tahs' radar that Scimone highlighted.
"We've got our washout catch-up game against Bathurst '75 on July 28 and with the bye, they're still undefeated," he said.
"We're still chasing Panorama, because up until a couple of weeks ago, they've only had one loss now, so it's important that we keep putting the pressure on there as well."
On the ladder, Bathurst's Panorama crew are ahead of Tahs by three points, in the golden spot with 29 points.
Orange Waratahs and Dubbo Bulls each have 26 points, followed by new-kids-on-the-WPL-block, Bathurst '75 at fourth, and Barnstoneworth United in at fifth - each with 23 points.
"It's still pretty congested in the top five, but it's obviously a huge positive to be second and in that position only halfway through the season," Scimone said.
"At the end of the day, you always want to win the minor premiership first and then go on to the finals [and] we had a really good year last year, but obviously COVID turned everything upside down, so we've still got a point to prove."
Meanwhile, Orana Spurs lost their match against Barnestoneworth United 3-0 and now sit seventh on the ladder, four points behind Parkes.
