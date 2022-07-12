Little Wings provides a vital air and ground transport service to ensure seriously ill and injured children located in regional areas can access appropriate emergency medical care when they need it most.
The not-for-profit group relies heavily on community support to ensure their service remains free, making their recent funding boost from Greater Bank's #GreaterCentralWest Community Funding Program critically important.
Advertisement
Little Wings received $2,000 for taking out the public vote in the program's June round, with $500 going to each of the runners-up, Daffodil Cottage Bathurst and Can Assist Dubbo.
Little Wings CEO, Clare Pearson, said the service operates state-wide.
"Little Wings provides free medical flights for seriously ill children in regional areas of NSW to receive life-saving medical treatment in city-based hospitals," she said.
"That means families with seriously ill children from throughout the Central West can access the life-saving treatment their child needs when they need it through Little Wings."
Ms Pearson said they provide free flights so specialist doctors who deliver specialist health clinics in regional and remote parts of the state.
READ MORE:
"In addition, we aim to help families by easing the financial burden that invariably comes with having a seriously ill child," she said.
"This funding from Greater Bank's Community Funding Program is most welcome and will help us pay for flights for kids needing critical treatment in Sydney or Newcastle."
Greater Bank's Central West Regional Sales Manager, Will Boyd, said kids deserve access to top quality medical care no matter where they live.
"It's just not possible to have all the necessary medical services available in all regions of a state the size of New South Wales," he said.
"That makes services like Little Wings essential to making sure kids from remote areas can access the medical care they need, when they need it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.