Warren's abandoned race meeting on Monday is Gilgandra Jockey Club's gain after the latter was announced to host seven races on Wednesday.
Warren was set to host racing on Monday but due to the track condition, the meeting was postponed and moved to Gilgandra.
Several trainers from around Dubbo will have horses run at Gilgandra with Michael Mulholland, Karen Lunn, Kylie Kennedy and Clint Lundholm all having nominated chances from their respective stables.
Gilgandra's Kieren Hazelton will have at least five horses run on Wednesday at his home track with Michael Heagney to ride two of them.
Heagney will ride Not Too Bad in the Gilgandra Sporties Club Class 1 & Maiden Plate before riding Green Opinions later in the day.
Green Opinions will run in the Gilgandra Services Club Class 1 Handicap alongside stablemate Sizzling Star.
Gilgandra's seven-race meeting will start at 1:19pm on Wednesday.
After Wednesday's meeting, trainers will turn their attention to Dubbo Turf Club's races on Friday.
Dubbo-based trainers Lundholm and Brett Robb will have horses run at their home track in the eight-race meeting.
Lundholm's Beauchamp will start the Benchmark 74 Handicap (1000m) as one of the favourites for the event.
The trainer enjoyed a solid day of racing at Gunnedah on Tuesday, picking up a pair of fourth place finishes.
Travelling trainers Brett Thompson and Brett Cavanough will also have horses run at Dubbo.
The racing for the region won't stop there with Wellington to also host races on Monday.
A star-studded field has been nominated for the Mountain & Rivers Handicap (1400m) including A Magic Zariz, Jailbreak, Notabadidea and Wild Rocket.
Final fields for Dubbo and Wellington's respectable meetings will be confirmed later in the week.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
