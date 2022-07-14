Daily Liberal

Dubbo Council said it will look to lift last week's boil water alert in stages

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 14 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson spoke on Monday about the state of Dubbo's water. Image: Screenshot / FILE

On Thursday morning, 14 July council has yet to make any changes to the ongoing boil water alert in place around Dubbo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.