A bus shelter in Dubbo's Apollo Estate was repainted on Monday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:33am, first published 1:30am
Leanne Watts (left) had help painting a bus shelter in Apollo Estate Aaliyah, Savanna, Georgia and Taje plus many more. Picture: Tom Barber

A particular bus shelter in Apollo Estate is about to get a splash of colour thanks to the work of some local artists along with a few helpers.

