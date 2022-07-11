A particular bus shelter in Apollo Estate is about to get a splash of colour thanks to the work of some local artists along with a few helpers.
Leanne Watts and children from Apollo Estate were painting one of the bus shelters in the area on Monday to hopefully instil some pride within themselves for the artwork they have created.
Ms Watts is hopeful the kids will be able to look back in years to come and be proud of what they helped create.
"We've had a big cleaning bee in the estate with lawns and bins," she said.
"We are just trying to give the kids something they can be proud of.
"This shelter was covered in graffiti so Max from Apollo House painted and primed it all, I came back on Sunday to draw it up."
The kids drew up all the designs for the shelter including a large rainbow serpent on one side.
Ms Watts is hoping by getting the children to design and paint the shelter it could stop some people from painting over it in the future.
"They said 'can we put our names on it' and I said 'of course, you can'," she said.
"So if they see anybody trying to paint on it they can ask them to stop because it is something they worked hard on."
