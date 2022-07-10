John O'Shea timed his charge to perfection when winning with Classic Beesmack at Dubbo Paceway on Friday night.
As the field approached the bend for home for the final time in the Outback Home Improvements Pace (2120m), driver O'Shea and the Rodney Crowe-trained Classic Beesmack weren't looking a major threat.
But thanks to some brilliant driving from the Bathurst-based O'Shea, the visitor from the Riverina nabbed a thrilling win.
Having set at the back of the field outside Dead Eye Tiki ($71) for much of the trip, Classic Beesmack ($6.50) began to move forward at the top of the back straight on the bell lap.
As other hopes faded, O'Shea was able to get across to the pegs and it appeared briefly he'd have a clear run at Our Uncle Les ($2 favourite), who had led virtually the entire way.
But the gap in front of him soon closed, forcing O'Shea to peel to the extreme outside and once there he spurred Classic Beesmack on.
Crowe's four-year-old responded and showed a great turn of foot to chase down the leading pack over the final 200m and nab victory from Mighty Atom ($5) while Our Uncle Les had to settle for third.
The result even left racecaller Craig Easey surprised as he said "Classic Beesmack somehow got out" from what appeared a boxed in position on the pegs.
The win was one of a number of close finishes on the night.
One of the best came in the final event on the card, the Race Tech Horse Supplies Pace (1720m), and much to the delight of the locals it was won by Dubbo trainer Peter Gavin.
In a tough performance, Jason Turnbull drove $18 outsider Mioan to victory after being stuck outside the leader for much of the journey.
In a fantastic finish, Mioan got his nose in front and kept fighting late to just hold on from the fast-finishing Yayas Hot Heart ($2.30 favourite) while Kempley Princess ($26) was only a neck further back in third.
Gavin's victory was the only win for hometown trainers on the night while Bathurst pair Bernie Hewitt and Nathan Turnbull collected a training double and a driving double respectively.
The Turnbull-trained-and-driven Pippo Nien ($6) won the second event of the night by 4.9m - the biggest margin of the night - before he won again with the Jason Gaffney-trained Invinciano ($1.75 favourite)
Hewitt had winners with Bridge Coin ($3.90), driven by his son Doug, and Oursweetpog (Olivia Frisby, $3.60 favourite).
Racing will return to Dubbo Paceway again on Friday, July 22.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
