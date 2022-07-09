Daily Liberal

Return of Hendra virus: Horse put down

By Robyn Wuth
Updated July 9 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:37pm
Queensland has recorded its first case of Hendra virus in five years after a horse tested positive in Mackay.

