Return of Hendra virus: Horse put down

Queensland has recorded its first case of Hendra virus in five years after a horse tested positive in Mackay.
Biosecurity Queensland says the result was confirmed on Friday and the horse was euthanised after its condition deteriorated rapidly. The Hendra case is Queensland's first since 2017. Biosecurity Queensland has isolated the property as staff work to identify the source of the virus and ensure humans have not been exposed.
"Tracing and risk assessments have been undertaken on other animals on the property," Biosecurity Queensland chief veterinary officer Allison Crook said.
"We are working with the property and horse owners to ensure the risk is contained on the property."
The horse that tested positive had not been vaccinated. The virus was discovered in 1994 following an outbreak of illness in horses at a racing stable in the Brisbane suburb of Hendra. It can spread from flying foxes to horses, horses to horses and rarely, from horses to people.
