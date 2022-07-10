Hurried city life just doesn't suit Raj Kharel and Lata Sharma, so soon after getting married in 2015 they settled in Dubbo "to have plenty of time for ourselves and family".
"Instead of losing much of our day in commute and traffic, we thought we could grow our family and have a business which we hoped is going to be easier in a regional town than in Sydney with prices of everything skyrocketing," Mrs Sharma said.
That sudden move 390 kilometres away bore fruit for this forward-thinking couple who, seven years later, are successful business owners laying artificial turf and and competing commercial cleaning, employing at least 27 locals.
Struggles are part of achieving success, according to this couple they did not shun hard work and had not stopped believing that "nothing is too difficult or too hard if you just keep trying."
A trained chef who worked in Sydney and Dubbo, Mr Kharel first opened a commercial cleaning business, Clean Deal, as their first daughter, Arla was born.
"That was a hard bit to get it started, getting clients and establishing a name in the local community. But I knew what I was doing as my first job was a cleaner in Sydney," Mr Kharel said.
"My mum trained me to be a good house cleaner and I liked it [as a business] ... looking back, I loved every bit of it and Dubbo has a huge part in our success."
They opened Central West Artificial Turf in 2020 when their second daughter, Kaya was born. They soon became wholesale suppliers and installers of artificial turf across the region.
Starting a business while the COVID-19 pandemic was ongoing was tough for they could not find suitable workers.
"There were months we couldn't find anyone to work for us but we did not stop looking, we just kept trying and eventually we found the right people," Mrs Sharma said.
Mrs Sharma said they were grateful of finding employees keen to support a local business that provides them steady employment in return.
The company's artificial turf products can be seen at front and back lawns of many private homes around Dubbo and nearby towns, at council facilities in Dubbo, Warren, Narromine and Orange, as well as child care centres and public swimming pools.
This year, the couple purchased Dunlop Commercial Cleaning in Orange when the owners decided to retire thus their cleaning business is also servicing business and homes around Bathurst.
"Now, after three businesses and two kids, life does seem to fly so quick," Mrs Sharma said.
"It's busy but again, if you love what you do, it's never a burden.
"We actually love what we do and have fully incorporated ourselves between family, business and love life between us.
Mrs Sharma said they have met many local families who hailed from India and has settled in Dubbo since the early 1980s.
"Its so good to see so many local families from India that are helping out in the diversity in our community and contributing their best, not just Indians but others [from other countries] that moved to Dubbo.
"Regardless of professions for example, there are a number of south Asian doctors in Dubbo's health facilities and medical centres and many are nurses employed at Dubbo Base Hospital.
"Dubbo is introduced to spices and foods, lovely flavours in Indian restaurants and so many to choose from. We have lovely kebab shops and ORISCON Festival that is full of colour, cultures, dances and experiences."
Mrs Sharma said she has joined a group of local Bollywood dancers as well as dancing lessons with other women because dancing is her favourite hobby and they are training for their performance at the next Oriscon multicultural festival.
The couple is among active supporters of the ORISCON or Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage which holds annual multicultural activities displaying the vibrant mix of cultures in the region.
Mr Kharel said he was also impressed to see that cricket has become a favourite weekend sporting activity for local migrants running tournaments or joining local competitions, including in other sports such as soccer, tennis and badminton clubs.
Mrs Sharma said cultural shock is a common experience for every migrant but she always believed in "smooth transitioning as we knew what to expect" when she migrated to Australia from India and Mr Kharel from Nepal.
"It's really exciting to be part of a new culture and to learn to adapt to it," Mrs Sharma said. "There are many new migrants who are learning the English language and some have difficulty learning [Australian] slangs but as time goes by, I think everyone will be comfortable and would adapt themselves."
Since the regional airlines expanded services to and from Dubbo, the family has been enjoying holidays every three months or so flying to either Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and other cities.
From their modest Dubbo home, the many places they want to see around Australia seemed not so far away now, Mrs Sharma said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
