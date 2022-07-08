A friendly hello after a busy week around Dubbo

Hi there, let me introduce myself.
My name is Benjamin Palmer and I am taking over as interim editor at the Daily Liberal until the end of August while the current editor takes some well-deserved leave.
I don't live here normally, but I know the area well. I grew up in Mudgee and my partner is from Dubbo. I spent a lot of time here as a child and still visit family here as often as we can.
Advertisement
I'd love to hear from you about what matters to the town and the community.
The role of the Liberal has always been to connect with and celebrate the greater Dubbo community and there are so many ways we do that already but there is always room to bring new ideas.
You are welcome to flick me an email any time at ben.palmer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The big news was of course the boil water alert, something we've been following closely. The alert is still in place but we wanted to know what council is planning to do given that we're set to flood again any time it rains too much or dam water is released.
Have a great weekend and stay warm.
Ben Palmer
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.