The Dubbo rescue squad is calling for anyone who has some free time and a desire to help others to join the organisation.
The Dubbo Volunteer Rescue Association was established in 1962. The volunteers provide a critical role at road crashes, for urban search and rescue, and industrial rescues.
Captain Natalie O'Brien said the greatest ongoing challenge is finding volunteer members with good daytime availability as well as the time to attend training and duties.
"We're always very keen to hear from people interested in joining to be trained and accredited as a rescue operator... Volunteering now is more important than ever," she said.
According to the 2021 census data, which has just been released, 14.3 per cent of the Dubbo population aged 15 years and over volunteers.
It's slightly higher than the NSW average of 13 per cent. However, it's far lower than the 19.7 per cent recorded in the 2016 data.
Ms O'Brien said she was aware of people being time poor, especially considering her job as a healthcare professional.
"We've got members with fulltime jobs in the trades, retail, administration, transport and logistics, mining operations, farming, business owners, other NSW emergency services members, and the Commonwealth public service. But when the call goes out for a rescue job, they are rescue operators first and foremost - backed by great training, excellent equipment and supported by years' experience of other squad members," Ms O'Brien said.
"If you've ever thought about joining VRA Rescue NSW but put it off, now is the ideal time to join. If you're new to the city, joining rescue is a great way of meeting new people and becoming a part of a core community service."
Volunteers need to be at least 18-years-old, have reasonable health and fitness, and have good availability to respond to emergencies day or night.
The squad trains each Thursday night at the rescue base on Cobra Street. Trainee rescue operators undergo training in all aspects of general land rescue, and if successful, become accredited rescue operators.
For more information call 0427 331 735 or visit www.rescue.org.
