Photos from the Comedy of Errors at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre

There was a big crowd at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre recently for Bell Shakespeare's latest play.
Comedy of Errors was held at the DRTCC on Tuesday, July 5.
Advertisement
At the heart of this tale of comedic misfortune is an old man searching for his lost children. He finds himself in a hostile land, in the fight of his life... to save his life.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
As far-fetched coincidences unfold, chaotic hilarity ensues and a man's life could be saved - if only everything would go to plan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.