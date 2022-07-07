They have enjoyed plenty of success together on a football field over the years, now Doug Hewitt and Nick Loader are enjoying winning moments on the track.
The pair who enjoyed premiership success as Bathurst Panthers - Hewitt as the star halfback and Loader the crafty hooker - are now finding success with horses.
Hewitt has long been involved in the harness racing industry as a driver, following in the footsteps of his father Bernie Hewitt, while Loader's link has come through ownership.
Loader's gelding Shifty Nicolosi has two wins and nine placings from his 28 starts, while the exciting three-year-old Chap Daddy made it three wins in 15 starts on Wednesday night at Bathurst.
On Friday night at Dubbo Paceway - a track where Hewitt has enjoyed plenty of success previously - he will drive Crazy Shippo for his father and Loader is also in the ownership of that five-year-old.
Crazy Shippo is one of four horses Bernie Hewitt will race at Dubbo on Friday and son Doug will be in the gig of three of them.
Doug will be out to repeat the effort of Chap Daddy, who produced a strong effort over 2260m at Bathurst on Wednesday.
The younger Hewitt was pleased with win, especially as it gave his mate Loader reason to celebrate.
"It's Shifty [Loader] and a couple of his building mates," Hewitt said of Chap Daddy's ownership.
"They were building a little house out at the farm, a little hut, and we talked them into while they were doing that.
"Nick has had a share in a couple before, but his building mates haven't been in one."
An Always B Miki x So Random gelding trained by Bernie Hewitt at Georges Plains, Chap Daddy landed his maiden win last September at Parkes and finished the year racing in the two-year-old Vic Bred Series.
He was then spelled for six months, returning in late June with a handy second at Young.
On Wednesday night thanks to his barrier one draw, Chap Daddy was backed into short $1.10 favouritism.
There was some nervy moments but Hewitt's hope impressed, winning by a neck over Lexie Girl ($21), with Dixiedolittle ($21) a short-half-head back in third.
Bridge Coin will contest the Geoff Richards Panel Beating Pace (1720m) after a third-placed finish at Bathurst last time out, while Crazy Shippo will be out for a first placing for the Hewitt team in the Congratulations Steve Turnbull On 4000 Winners Pace (2120m) after arriving at their stables from Queensland earlier this year.
Far Out Ringo and stablemate Oursweetpog will both be in action in the Sky Racing Active Pace (1720m).
The first of eight events at Dubbo on Friday will be at 7.07pm.
