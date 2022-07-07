Daily Liberal

Club Dubbo to host NSW Junior 7-a-Side Championships

By Newsroom
July 7 2022 - 7:00pm
Tom Rich, Sam Rich, Cooper Dart and Sam Bowman will all be part of the junior tournament at Club Dubbo next week. Picture: Supplied

Some of lawn bowls' rising stars will be in action at Club Dubbo next week.

