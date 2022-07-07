Some of lawn bowls' rising stars will be in action at Club Dubbo next week.
Club Dubbo will host the NSW Junior 7-a-Side Championships on July 12 and 13 while more than 80 juniors will then be part of the 22nd annual Noel Soane Pairs tournament will be on July 14.
Advertisement
In total, more than 120 junior bowlers from across will head west for the sixth time this prestigious event will be held west of the mountains.
A big crowd is expected across all days of competition as parents and supporters as well as Bowls NSW and zone officials will also be in attendance.
READ ALSO:
Fourteen teams will compete, with each comprising of a singles player, and a pairs and a fours team.
On the Tuesday, teams are grouped into four sections, and following three games, each discipline is ranked from one-tot-16 and then sectioned into four groups for Wednesday, depending on the rankings.
On Wednesday there are two games that will determine the final rankings in each discipline.
First, second and third medals are awarded to each of the singles, pairs and fours, and a perpetual shield is presented for the best performed zone team across the weekend.
Zone 4, of which Dubbo is a part, will field two teams due to a lack of participation of one other zone.
As a bonus this year for the juniors, Bowls NSW Staff and coaches will hold a training day prior to the competition beginning. The training will run from 1-3pm next Monday and more than 100 kids are expected to attend.
Anyone seeking more information about the event can contact Club Dubbo bowls manager Anthony Brown on 6884 3000, or visit the West Dubbo Men's Facebook page.
ZONE 4 SQUADS
Zone 4 Green: Singles - Tom Rich (Mudgee); Pairs- Cooper Dart (West Dubbo), Sam Bowman (Coonabarabran); Fours-Cooper Fliender (Manildra), Zac Miller, (Dubbo Macquarie), Zion Hands (West Dubbo), Cooper McMullen (Dubbo Macquarie) and Jim Finn (manager).
Zone 4 Grey: Singles - Max Reid (Orange Country Club); Pairs Shelby Powell (Nyngan), Sam Rich (Mudgee); Fours - Sam Gilholme (West Dubbo), Jasmine Bourke (Nyngan), Jeremy Wood (Gulgong), Josh Toby (Trangie) and manager Bruce Baker (West Dubbo).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.