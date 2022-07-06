Explore your library these school holidays! Dubbo Library has a range of free school holiday activities to enjoy. For more information or to book visit mrl.nsw.gov.au or call Dubbo Library on 02 6801 4510.
Families begin at Dubbo Library and explore Macquarie and Talbragar Streets to find and read pages from the interactive picture book Big Dance by Aoife Greenham.
This activity will have everyone dancing as they read and walk together. Once you find every page, return to Dubbo Library to receive a certificate and prize!
StoryWalk is available from 1-18 July.
Explore the wonders that make up our solar system by recreating its beauty in a sparkly Galaxy Jar or build your own binoculars, magnifying glass, compass, and notepad to fill a free DIY Explorer's Toolkit and be prepared for any outdoor adventure.
Galaxy Jars session is on Thursday 7 July from 11am to 12pm and Explorer's Toolkit session is on Tuesday 12 July from 11am to 12pm.
Bookings essential.
Visit the library after hours to put your wizarding knowledge to the test and enjoy free pizza with other teens at this exciting library lock-in event for teens ages 13 to 18.
Join us on Friday 8 July from 6pm to 8pm.
Spend a rainy afternoon at the library and relax with friends or family while you play one of the great games in our board game collection.
Games are available Monday to Friday from 2:30pm to 4:30pm during the school holidays.
Start writing your own story with the help of successful memoir writer Kim Hodges.
Find out what makes a successful memoir, get hands-on help to create a timeline of your life, and discover key writing prompts to help your own experiences into narrative.
Join us Friday 15 July from 10:30am to 12:30pm.
Free and bookings required.
Membership is free and gives you access to all library services and resources. Membership is available to all residents and ratepayers of the Dubbo Regional Council, Narromine Shire Council and Warrumbungle Shire Council local government areas.
You can join online at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au or visit Dubbo Library.
Dubbo Library hours: 10.00am-6.00pm Monday to Friday, 10.00am-3.00pm Saturdays, 11.00am- 3.00pm Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, Dubbo.
Phone 6801 4510. Website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au
