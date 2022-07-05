Harry Wald was a try-scoring machine during his Andrew John Cup campaign.
The Western Rams winger crossed the line six times during their five games and added eight conversions on top of that.
Advertisement
Now the Bloomfield Tigers junior has been rewarded for his fine form, taking out the representative side's player of the year trophy at the Rams' recent presentation night.
"It's an honour to get it," he said.
"It meant a lot to me because there were a lot of good boys in that team who deserved the award.
"(Winning the award) was in the back of my head, but at the same time, I just wanted to have a fun night with my Western Rams boys."
The under 16s squad didn't enjoy the success on the park that they had hoped though.
They lost all five games - the closest of which came in a 20-18 defeat at the hands of the Riverina Bulls in round two - during a season hampered by injuries.
"We didn't come away with the wins, but I did as much as I could with the ball, and my performances were coming off the back of the team performing well," Wald added.
"Everyone was doing those one percenters and getting to their spots so I could get the ball to score the tries. It was a lot of effort from the boys which is why I love playing Rams. You get so many opportunities and the coaching staff are also so great."
This was Wald's final year of eligibility in the 16s side, with the winger now setting his sights on garnering selection to the Laurie Daley Cup team for 2023.
"(This award) shows selectors that I did play alright in the Rams, but I'll have to earn it and it won't come easy," he said.
"I've still got a lot to improve on. I just want to get to the right health to succeed and make that next step."
The most improved award for the Andrew Johns Cup team went to Dubbo's Ajay Isbester, while the players' player was given to Mudgee's Tully Howell.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.