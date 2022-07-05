Zoo chat | There's plenty to do these school holidays

With winter upon us and the school holidays here, Taronga Western Plains Zoo has heart - and body - warming activities to keep the family enthralled all holidays long.
Let the kids decide the transport mode and either jump on a bike, slide onto an electric cart or power-walk the 5km circuit to keep the blood flowing and muscles warm.
Advertisement
Stop in to spot the two-week-old giraffe calf finding his hooves in the herd and following experienced mother, Ntombi, closer to the encounter platform each day. Guests can learn about the gentle giants from expert keepers and experience the iconic blue tongues suctioning carrots from their hands at the giraffe encounter, daily at 10am.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"The little calf, just like all newborns, is most active in the early morning, preferring to suckle from mum and rest in the warm sun in the afternoon," said giraffe keeper, Bobby-Jo Vial.
Eight-month-old Greater One-horned Rhino calf Hari now weighs in at an incredible 437kg but is keeping much larger mum Amala on her toes as he learns to spar and play, a great winter warming activity to witness.
Just in time for the school holidays, keepers will be keeping guests up to date at a new daily 12:30pm keeper talk.
Three Tasmanian Devils made their public debut at the zoo for the first time in April and have become a quick favourite with the zoo's Billabong camp guests, who sleep in glamping tents just across from the new exhibit.
Keepers are helping to warm hearts with a new keeper talk and feed daily at 2:45pm where they explain how these iconic Tassies got their devilish name.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo has the perfect 'Zoo Adventure' for primary children aged between 5-12 years with a school holiday program running from 8:30am - 3:30pm on weekdays from Monday, 4 July - Friday 15 July 2022.
Bookings are essential to ensure no mini zookeepers miss out.
There are plenty of activities on offer at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, from free keeper talks and animal feeds, through to exclusive behind-the-scenes Animal Encounters and Tours.
Local residents to Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington and Gilgandra can access discounted local zoo friends memberships. And don't forget, tickets to the zoo are valid for two consecutive days, allowing guests to be warmed by the sights, smells and sounds of the zoo and the animals that live here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.