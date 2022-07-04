Matters of State | Dementia choir will improve quality of life

Organisations, councils, not-for-profits, and Aboriginal community groups across the Dubbo electorate with great ideas for infrastructure or regionally significant opportunities can help make them a reality, thanks to the NSW Government's new $24 million Regional NSW - Business Case and Strategy Development Fund.
I strongly encourage all potential applicants to think about what ideas they have, take a look at this fund and see how it may be able to help not only their organisation but the whole community.
Advertisement
This is about helping make your business cases stand out! It will help you clearly break down the costs of these ideas, outline how it will benefit the community and at the same time identify any challenges that may be in the way.
For further information about the NSW Government's Regional NSW - Business Case and Strategy Development Fund, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to www.nsw.gov.au/BusinessCaseFund
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
***
Last week I was really excited to announce funding for a Dementia Choir in Dubbo.
Dementia Choirs have been proven to decrease behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia, while also increasing socialisation during the music sessions.
These sessions will help improve the quality and interest of life for the patients by reducing levels of stress, anxiety and depression.
I can't wait to hear the choir in full song!
***
Customers with sensory processing issues will be able to experience a quieter and less stimulating environment at the Dubbo Service NSW Centre, as part of a Quiet Hour pilot.
The Quiet Hour pilot will run for three months at the Dubbo Service Centre, along with seven other Centres across NSW.
Quiet Hour offers a lower-sensory experience by making changes in the Service Centre, such as the dimming of lights, lowering the volume of music and customer ticket announcements, and requesting customers to turn their phones to silent.
Staff will also complete additional disability awareness training to help provide customers with extra support during their visit.
I'm so proud the NSW Government has chosen Dubbo as one of the locations to trial this initiative, which will help make our government services even more accessible to those who might have previously struggled to enter a Service Centre.
***
Applications are now open for the NSW Government's Clubgrants program.
Advertisement
Infrastructure Grants can fund construction, alteration, renovation, completion and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure.
In previous rounds we've funded renovations to the Gulgong RSL to make it suitable for evacuation purposes, upgraded the irrigation pumping station at Wellington Golf Club, contributed to the creation of an ambulance waiting bay at Mudgee Airport, completed a refurbishment of Dubbo's Lady Cutler Southeast training nets, and helped create an outdoor community activity hub near Cale Oval in Narromine.
The grants are about connecting the community, fostering participation in sport, recreation and arts, and boosting social inclusion and disaster resilience.
Applications close Monday 18 July. To find out more information or to apply, please visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/clubgrants-infrastructure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.