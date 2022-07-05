Dubbo Rhino Lodge recently held an open day for those tying the knot to get a glimpse of the facility and what local vendors have to offer.
The facility was transformed on the day to showcase what a wedding could look like.
Couples could also browse at cake makers, clothing options, florists and more.
