Daily Liberal
Photos

Bathurst Bulldogs defeat Orange City at Pride Park, but may have lost Brad Glasson

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 2 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 11:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH TIMES: Brad Glasson is likely out for the remainder of the season following an injury sustained in the Bulldogs' win over Orange City. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

BATHURST Bulldogs might have got the points, but Saturday's 31-10 Blowes Cup win over Orange City could have come at a huge cost in the form of Brad Glasson.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.