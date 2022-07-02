Flu, COVID still a concern in Dubbo

Don't think for a moment that just because state and federal politicians have stopped holding hour-long and daily COVID-19 media conferences the pandemic is over.
The virus is still prevalent throughout the city, despite Dubbo residents having a high rate of vaccination.
The problem, it seems, is nobody wants to talk about the vital third, and even fourth, booster shots any more.
This is unfortunate given ATAGI and numerous independent medical experts say the third shot not only reduces your chances of catching the virus, it ensures that if you are infected, you are extremely unlikely to get seriously ill or die.
Of course the flu is also becoming a concern.
Earlier in the week the central west was singled out as an area where the flu vaccination rates for our children are not high enough.
Like the COVID shot, the flu jab is also free.
But it seems we have developed an apathy about trying to protect ourselves from both diseases.
Masks are no longer as prevalent in areas of high transmission like supermarkets. There also seem to be fewer people using the hand sanitisers still around at the entrances to shops.
Now is not the time to stop these simple protective measures.
Next time you leave the house, think about taking your mask with you.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
