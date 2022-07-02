Daily Liberal

Coulton's Catch-Up | Census provides a snapshot of our region

By Mark Coulton
July 2 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton pictured with Binnaway Show Society President Harry Powell. The Binnaway Show Society is one of nine organisations in the Parkes electorate to share in $31,760 in Volunteer Grants. Picture: Supplied

Funding for nine volunteer groups

Volunteers are the lifeblood of towns and villages throughout the Parkes electorate, so I was pleased to last week announce an additional $31,760 in funding has been approved to support a further nine community groups, under a reserve phase of the Australian Government's 2021 Volunteer Grants program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.