Looking for something to do these school holidays?
Advertisement
The full day program at PCYC Dubbo runs from 8:30am to 5pm. It costs $40 per day and all participants must be an active member of PCYC.
Phone (02) 6801 4510 for enquiries. Book here.
Get creative this school holidays. Each holiday period the WPCC offers a dynamic program of art workshops to inspire students from five to 14-years-old.
Sessions are $10 and bookings are essential. Book here.
A Pinot and Picasso kids session is $39. Bookings are essential and can be made here.
Dubbo Zoo Adventures program is a fun, educational holiday program for children aged between 5 and 12 years. Adventurers should bring a packed lunch and snacks for the day, and a refillable water bottle.
It's $45 per child, per day. Each day runs from 8.30am to 3.30pm.
There are plenty of activities on offer at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, from free keeper talks and animal feeds, through to exclusive behind-the-scenes animal encounters and tours.
Local residents to Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington and Gilgandra can access discounted local zoo friends memberships.
Advertisement
Hudsons Circus presents a two-hour traditional-style circus with a modern twist featuring edge of your seat daredevils, hilarious clowns, aerial acrobatics and beautiful animal acts in a fast paced show for the whole family.
To help address the declining participation rates of kids cycling the Dubbo Cycle Club is holding a Learn to Ride and develop safe riding skills holiday camp in July.
This event will give young kids ages 5 and up skills to develop safe riding including bike checks and sizing, bike safety, traffic rules, riding with care and riding with others and bike manoeuvring.
Advertisement
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.