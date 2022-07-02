Monday, July 11. 10am-12pm for 5-8 years. 1pm-3pm for 9-14 years. Pop-up Papercrafts. In this workshop students can try their hand at creating simple pop-up cards and books where expressive writing and illustration will literally lift off the page. Join in this fun workshop where words and art combine.

Tuesday, July 12. 10am-12pm for 5-8 years. 1pm-3pm for 9-14 years. The Magic of Watercolours. Students should explore the gallery or reflect on their favourite animal or pet before creating their very own animal in art. The use of watercolour to blend, mix and articulate stroke will form your promising artist's understanding of technique.

Wednesday, July 13. 10am-11.30am for 5-8 years. 1pm-2.30pm for 9-14 years. Pinch Pots and Bowls. Using clay students will be hands-on with the shaping of small pots and bowls before crafting designs and decorations for a splash of personality! Our team will then fire their works in the days following where you will return to collect their bisque fired works before finding its pride of place at home.

Thursday, July 14. 10am-12pm for 5-8 years. 1pm-3pm for 9-14 years. Printmaking Impressions. Art is usually one of a kind, this printmaking workshop teaches kids how to reproduce works on various materials. They will explore printmaking techniques using foam board or rubber printmaking blocks to create a template of their art work before making its impression on paper.