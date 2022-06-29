THE window for free flu shots in NSW has opened wider as NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard flagged concerns that inoculation rates were too low in the "perfect storm" season.
The change leaves free flu shots on the table for those who are eligible until July 17.
The central west, northern NSW, and Sydney's west and southwest have been flagged as areas of particular concern.
All community pharmacies in Dubbo region that are a member of the NSW Pharmacy Guild of Australia are providing free flu vaccination services, including those that are not currently participants to the guild's vaccination program, said NSW Pharmacy Guild of Australia president David Heffernan.
In Dubbo, free flu vaccinations can be obtained at Orana Mall Pharmacy, Tim Koerstz Pharmacy, Delroy TerryWhite Chemmart, Priceline Pharmacy and Blooms the Chemist.
Mr Hazzard said on Thursday the latest data indicated only one in four children under the age of five had received a flu shot. The figure falls for kids aged five to 15.
"It's really worrying that just over 18 per cent of children and teenagers have had a flu jab and for kids aged six months to five years, the figure is 25 per cent," Mr Hazzard said.
"These numbers are particularly concerning given in the last month, four times as many kids have been admitted to Sydney's two children's hospitals with flu than with COVID.
"It only takes a few minutes to get a flu jab but that time could mean the difference between you or one of your loved ones ending up in ICU so please, book in today."
Adult uptake is less than 40 per cent in the 50 to 65 age range, rising to just 64 per cent of those aged 65 or older.
NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the jab could prevent unnecessary winter hospitalisations.
"More than 1000 people presented to our EDs with flu-like illness last week and almost 165 were so unwell they were admitted, including very young children," Dr Chant said.
"Please take advantage of the offer of the free vaccination to protect yourself against the flu this winter. There is plenty of supply and appointments available at GPs and pharmacies."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
