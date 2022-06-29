Photos from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow

About 350 were at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow recently.
Comedians Brett Blake, Blake Freeman, Bronwyn Kuss, Frankie McNair and Lewis Garnham all headed to Dubbo for a night of belly laughs.
Advertisement
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Tickets for any of the upcoming shows can be booked through the DRTCC box office, by visiting the website drtcc.com.au, or by calling 6801 4378.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.