It was a proud moment for Charlie Staines and his family when the flying fullback made his debut for Samoa on Saturday night.
The Forbes junior wore the number one jersey in Toa Samoa's convincing 42-12 win over Cook Islands.
Advertisement
His dad Shayne, who headed to the city last Friday to see his son presented with his Samoan jersey, said the atmosphere at Campbelltown Stadium was electric.
Group 11 and Western Rams junior Staines made his NRL debut with Penrith Panthers in 2020 got to connect with his family's culture while in camp with the Samoan squad last week.
READ ALSO:
His grandfather - Shayne's father - is a great and respected Samoan chief, and although Shayne grew up in Australia he has connected with his family and heritage in the past 10 years.
"I am representing my heritage and my culture," Charlie told told International Rugby League in the lead-up to his debut.
"The leaders in the group, Marty Taupau, Josh Aloiai and those boys, have stood up and talked about what it means to play for Samoa.
"I'm very honoured to be a part of it."
Charlie was one of four Panthers in the Samoan lineup, with Taylan May on the wing, Izack Tago in the centres and Spencer Leniu on the bench.
Samoa scored four early tries in Saturday's Test, the Cook Islands rallied their defensive efforts through the middle of the game but another run of four tries late in the game sealed Samoa's dominance.
"It's all part of his journey," Shayne said.
"It was pretty electric, they're pretty passionate. Some of my nieces and nephews were there so it was pretty special ... they have just really embraced us reconnecting. It's pretty mind-blowing actually."
Shayne and his family also got the chance to spend time with Charlie after his international debut.
"They're proud and thrilled," Shayne said.
Samoa meet England at St James Park in the opening match of the World Cup on October 15 and the Penrith quartet that played on Saturday may be joined in the squad by star teammates Jarome Luai, Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton.
Advertisement
Murray Taulagi, Junior Paulo and Jeremiah Nanai are other Origin stars who may join the Samoa campaign for the World Cup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.